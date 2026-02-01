ETV Bharat / state

SMS Hospital Doctor Dies Of Cardiac Arrest 3 Days After Removing 10-Kg Tumour From Girl's Abdomen In Complex Surgery

Dr B L Yadav and the team of doctors that performed the complex surgery ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: A doctor of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur died after cardiac arrest, minutes after announcing a successful complex surgery that saved the life of an 18-year-old girl on Sunday.

Dr B L Yadav was part of the medical team that removed a tumour weighing around 10 kg from the girl's abdomen on Thursday. A press conference was held today to announce the successful surgery. However, minutes after the event, Dr Yadav suffered a cardiac arrest and despite every possible effort by the team of doctors, he could not be saved.

Dr Pradeep Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of SMS Hospital, said Dr Yadav was known as a skilled surgeon and his sudden demise is a profound loss for the medical community of Rajasthan.