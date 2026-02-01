SMS Hospital Doctor Dies Of Cardiac Arrest 3 Days After Removing 10-Kg Tumour From Girl's Abdomen In Complex Surgery
Dr B L Yadav, a skilled surgeon at SMS Hospital, suffered a cardiac arrest and despite all efforts, he could not be saved.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Jaipur: A doctor of Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur died after cardiac arrest, minutes after announcing a successful complex surgery that saved the life of an 18-year-old girl on Sunday.
Dr B L Yadav was part of the medical team that removed a tumour weighing around 10 kg from the girl's abdomen on Thursday. A press conference was held today to announce the successful surgery. However, minutes after the event, Dr Yadav suffered a cardiac arrest and despite every possible effort by the team of doctors, he could not be saved.
Dr Pradeep Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of SMS Hospital, said Dr Yadav was known as a skilled surgeon and his sudden demise is a profound loss for the medical community of Rajasthan.
Doctors said that the girl had been suffering from unbearable abdominal pain and a lump for the past six months. After receiving treatment at several hospitals without success, she arrived at the surgery department of SMS Hospital, under the care of Dr Shalu Gupta's unit. Examinations revealed a 10-kg tumour in her abdomen, which had invaded the liver, kidneys, diaphragm, aorta, and inferior vena cava, causing a serious medical condition. The girl had undergone a surgery 12 years ago, making another surgery more risky.
Under the leadership of Dr Yadav, a complex operation was meticulously planned and executed. Among others in the team were Dr Shalu Gupta and Dr Hemlata. The surgery, which lasted several hours, was completely successful, giving her a new lease of life. The patient was able to start eating two days after the operation and was subsequently discharged from the hospital.
