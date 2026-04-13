'Smooth Heist': Women Steal Sarees Worth Rs 7 Lakh From Boyanika Showroom In Odisha's Angul
The women arrived in an expensive car and hid the sarees between their thighs before leaving, reports Sangram Ranjan Nath.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Angul: Looks can be deceptive and this was proven yet again when six women and a man posing as customers, arrived in an expensive car, at a Boyanika showroom in Odisha's Angul and stole sarees worth a whopping Rs 7 lakh.
The theft occurred at the Boyanika showroom at Ambapada locality of the town. The women, hid the women in the sarees they were wearing even as the unsuspecting showroom staff kept showing them the choicest items available. Store manager Satyabrata Behera said, "On Saturday afternoon, at around 11 am, an expensive car stopped in front of the shop. The driver and six women got out of the car. Our staff thought the women are shopping for expensive sarees. But they pulled a heist that nobody can imagine."
Behera said when the women arrived at the showroom, most staff had gone out on a break and only two employees were on duty. He said the women hid the sarees between their thighs and fled. "The theft came to light only after they left," he said.
A showroom staff said the driver of the car was tall and took advantage of it as he took out sarees from the counter and handed it over to the women who deftly slid them under the sarees they were wearing. Another staff said the women kept the showroom staff busy as they stole the sarees.
Behera filed a police complaint regarding the incident on Sunday. A police team led by Angul IIC Prakash Chandra Majhi visited the showroom and questioned the employees.
The CCTV footage revealed the vehicle in which the women were travelling headed towards Badakera on the national highway. Police have registered a case under Section 305 A of the BNS and the matter is being investigated, Majhi said.
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