Smoke Triggers Panic On Penchvalley Express Near Itarsi; All 72 Passengers Safe
A woman passenger spotted smoke near the washroom, helping prevent a major mishap aboard the Penchvalley Express in Madhya Pradesh before dawn.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 12:25 PM IST
Narmadapuram: A major incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district after a fire scare broke out aboard the Nainpur-Indore Penchvalley Express (19344) near Itarsi.
Smoke was seen rising from the B-2 coach in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering panic among passengers. Reports also indicated a minor fire in a section of the coach. The incident occurred near Pola Patthar station, before Itarsi, at around 4 am.
As soon as smoke was detected, the emergency chain was pulled and all 72 passengers travelling in the B-2 coach were evacuated safely.
The train was travelling from Bhopal towards Itarsi, and most passengers were asleep when they heard a sound resembling a short circuit. Thick smoke quickly filled the coach, making it difficult for passengers to breathe, prompting the train to be stopped immediately.
According to preliminary information, a woman passenger heading to the washroom at around 4 am noticed smoke coming from near the toilet entrance.
She immediately alerted the coach staff, following which the train was halted. By then, the coach had filled with smoke, causing panic among passengers.
Railway staff later inspected the suspected short-circuit point and shifted passengers to another coach. The train remained halted at Kiratpur station for over an hour.
Eyewitnesses said the smoke originated after a fire in the electrical panel, but the flames did not spread. All passengers were accommodated in the B-1 coach and taken safely to Itarsi. Police and railway officials rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident.
Railway authorities at Itarsi said the damaged B-2 coach was detached, replaced with a new coach, passengers were shifted, and the train resumed its journey. No injuries or casualties were reported.
Also Read: