ETV Bharat / state

Smoke Triggers Panic On Penchvalley Express Near Itarsi; All 72 Passengers Safe

Smoke rising from the B-2 coach of the Nainpur-Indore Penchvalley Express. ( ETV Bharat )

Narmadapuram: A major incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district after a fire scare broke out aboard the Nainpur-Indore Penchvalley Express (19344) near Itarsi.

Smoke was seen rising from the B-2 coach in the early hours of Wednesday, triggering panic among passengers. Reports also indicated a minor fire in a section of the coach. The incident occurred near Pola Patthar station, before Itarsi, at around 4 am.

As soon as smoke was detected, the emergency chain was pulled and all 72 passengers travelling in the B-2 coach were evacuated safely.

The train was travelling from Bhopal towards Itarsi, and most passengers were asleep when they heard a sound resembling a short circuit. Thick smoke quickly filled the coach, making it difficult for passengers to breathe, prompting the train to be stopped immediately.

According to preliminary information, a woman passenger heading to the washroom at around 4 am noticed smoke coming from near the toilet entrance.