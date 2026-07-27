ETV Bharat / state

Smoke Detected In Dhauli Express In Odisha; Affected Coach Detached

Bhubaneswar: Railways officials detected smoke in a coach of the Dhauli Express at Markona Railway Station in Odisha's Balasore district on Sunday. Still, there was no report of any casualty, officials said.

The affected rake was detached from the train before it was allowed to leave the station for its onward journey, they said.

Smoke was detected around 10.45 pm in an SLRD (seating-cum-luggage rake) coach of Train No 12821 Dhauli Express from Howrah Junction in West Bengal to Puri in Odisha.