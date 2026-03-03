Smita Patil's 'Sakhi Sukhda' Support For Needy Mothers; Free Services For Just Delivered To Six Months Babies
As part of the initiative in Pune's Kothrud area, till now, 1000 neonatal mothers and their babies have benefited.
Published : March 3, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
By Sajjad Sayyed
Pune: Among the important health care issues, the immense care for pregnant women along with neonatal mothers is vital. These two issues gain more importance for a majority of women who live in slums and those working women who come from economically weaker sections of society. Since they have to spend a lot of money for various tests and treatments from pregnancy to even post-delivery.
Just to address these issues, a Pune-based social worker, Smita Patil, began working on these issues, especially for pregnant women from economically weaker sections of society. Named 'Sakhi Sukhda Women Welfare Foundation', it bears all the expenses for the neonatal women till their babies are six months old.
6 months old: This foundation caters specifically to women living in the slums of the Kothrud area, who are provided with free, complete medical care beginning from the first month of pregnancy. They also ensure pregnant women deliver their babies with all the facilities needed.
A thousand women: Under this initiative, women helped with delivery facilities at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. In the last two years, around 2000 pregnant women have registered, and 1000 have delivered successfully till now. This has helped the needy women to deliver without being bogged down by the financial pressures.
Smita Patil, president of 'Sakhi Sukhda Women Welfare Foundation', told ETV Bharat, "I started the organisation in 2024, when I first learnt from doctor friends working in the poor areas of Kothrud area, that many women do not even know that they are pregnant till nearly their fourth or fifth month. Even after realising that they are pregnant, they are unable to afford for the necessary tests. They ignore keeping track of the baby's growth. As a woman, I realised these are vital for the health of the pregnant woman and her babies, and I began working on these issues."
Required documents: Women have to register, and prior to the confirmation, they are asked to submit their income certificate of the concerned woman and the necessary documents are verified. After verification of their documents, the pregnant women go through all the tests, are given free medicines and provided with delivery facilities in good hospitals. "I hope this initiative of ours is not limited to Kothrud. It needs to be implemented in the entire city of Pune," said Smita.
Beneficiary women speak: Beneficiary women have benefited after registering with this foundation. "I have been coming to this organisation for the last four months, and it has helped me with the required tests and sonography. I received all the required help, and everyone in the institute has cooperated. I am getting all the required treatment," a lady beneficiary told ETV Bharat.
Another beneficiary woman who earns her living by washing utensils in a few houses said, "My daughter and daughter-in-law have registered with this foundation. I was constantly worried about meeting their expenses if any one of them had to undergo treatment in a big hospital due to my financial situation. After I registered, my worries have gone away. Till now, both my daughter and daughter-in-law have undergone all the required tests. They have been listed for delivery in a good hospital. I am happy."
