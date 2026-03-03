ETV Bharat / state

Smita Patil's 'Sakhi Sukhda' Support For Needy Mothers; Free Services For Just Delivered To Six Months Babies

A woman taking advantage of Sakhi Sukhada initiative in Pune ( ETV Bharat )

By Sajjad Sayyed Pune: Among the important health care issues, the immense care for pregnant women along with neonatal mothers is vital. These two issues gain more importance for a majority of women who live in slums and those working women who come from economically weaker sections of society. Since they have to spend a lot of money for various tests and treatments from pregnancy to even post-delivery. Just to address these issues, a Pune-based social worker, Smita Patil, began working on these issues, especially for pregnant women from economically weaker sections of society. Named 'Sakhi Sukhda Women Welfare Foundation', it bears all the expenses for the neonatal women till their babies are six months old. 6 months old: This foundation caters specifically to women living in the slums of the Kothrud area, who are provided with free, complete medical care beginning from the first month of pregnancy. They also ensure pregnant women deliver their babies with all the facilities needed. A thousand women: Under this initiative, women helped with delivery facilities at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune. In the last two years, around 2000 pregnant women have registered, and 1000 have delivered successfully till now. This has helped the needy women to deliver without being bogged down by the financial pressures.