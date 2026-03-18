ETV Bharat / state

Smart Cochlear Implant Surgery At KIMS, Secunderabad Gives Hope To Kids With Severe Hearing Loss

The team of doctors at KIMS that performed the Smart Cochlear Impant ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, doctors at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, Secunderabad, successfully performed a “Smart Cochlear Implant” surgery on a three-year-old, offering renewed hope for children suffering from severe hearing loss.

Addressing media, senior specialists-Dr Janardhan Rao Jagini, Head of the ENT Department, Dr Shivaprasad Boddupalli, Chief Audiologist and Clinical Specialist and audiologist Dr Divya explained the significance of the procedure.

The doctors stated that performing cochlear implantation at an early age plays a crucial role in a child’s speech and language development. “If the surgery is performed at the right time, children can develop near-normal communication skills,” the experts noted. ''In this case, conducting the procedure at the age of three has significantly improved the child’s chances of acquiring speech and hearing abilities comparable to peers,'' they said.