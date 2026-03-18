Smart Cochlear Implant Surgery At KIMS, Secunderabad Gives Hope To Kids With Severe Hearing Loss
The hospital's doctors stated that performing cochlear implantation at an early age plays a crucial role in a child’s speech and language development.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 6:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, doctors at Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital, Secunderabad, successfully performed a “Smart Cochlear Implant” surgery on a three-year-old, offering renewed hope for children suffering from severe hearing loss.
Addressing media, senior specialists-Dr Janardhan Rao Jagini, Head of the ENT Department, Dr Shivaprasad Boddupalli, Chief Audiologist and Clinical Specialist and audiologist Dr Divya explained the significance of the procedure.
The doctors stated that performing cochlear implantation at an early age plays a crucial role in a child’s speech and language development. “If the surgery is performed at the right time, children can develop near-normal communication skills,” the experts noted. ''In this case, conducting the procedure at the age of three has significantly improved the child’s chances of acquiring speech and hearing abilities comparable to peers,'' they said.
Cochlear implant is generally recommended for individuals with more than 70 per cent hearing loss, particularly when conventional hearing aids fail to provide adequate benefit. Unlike traditional devices, the “smart” cochlear implant used in this surgery comes with advanced features, including the ability to receive future upgrades, making it more adaptable to evolving medical technology.
Medical experts described this development as a significant step forward in modern auditory treatment. They emphasized that early diagnosis and timely medical intervention remain key to ensuring better outcomes for children with hearing impairments.
With such advancements, hospitals like KIMS are not only transforming lives but also setting new benchmarks in specialized healthcare, offering children with hearing disabilities a chance at a more independent and fulfilling future, the doctors said.
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