'Small Wonder': Odisha Kid Enters India Book Of Records For Performing Maximum Backflips In One Minute
Priyanshu Mallick of Kendrapara performed 19 backflips in a minute to create the record at the tender age of two, reports Radhkanta Mohanty.
Published : April 24, 2026 at 5:54 PM IST
Kendrapara: Priyanshu Mallick of Odisha's Kendrapara has entered the India Book of Records by performing the maximum number of backflips in one minute using discs and rope that too at the tender age of two years and 11 months.
At an age when kids vie for toys and treats, Priyanshu is proficient at a task that even grown-ups cannot perform without years of practice. Born on May 19, 2023, Priyanshu is the son of Prakash Mallick and Harapriya of Mantripada village under Kurujanga panchayat of Derabish block in Kendrapara district.
He performed 19 backflips by holding onto two ropes hung from ropes in one minute. Priyanshu achieved the feat on March 27 when he was two years, 10 months and eight days old. India Book of Records authorities said Priyanshu is the only child to achieve such a feat.
Harapriya said, "After Priyanshu did 19 backflips in one minute, his father applied to India Book of Records in February. A team from IBR arrived in the village and recorded Priyanshu's video and recognised the feat". She said Prakash is a sportsperson and has won several awards.
"Seeing his father performing yoga and skipping, Priyanshu became interested in sports following which Prakash trained him," Harapriya said. Like any sport that requires cent per cent dedication and focus, Priyanshu was kept away from mobile phone and given sports equipment with which he practised without fail.
Priyanshu enjoyed doing backflips and with practice surprised everyone in his family and village by doing over 100 backflips a day. Along with backflips, Priyanshu is interested in skating and rope climbing.
Priyanshu's uncle Pramod Kumar Mallick said, "There is no skating rink in the village or even the nearest city. We take him to empty spaces and train him on skating for hours. We hope he sets a world record in skating as well." The boy's grandfather Bharat Mallick hoped his grandson did the nation proud by excelling in sports in future.
Backflip is a gymnastic stunt in which a person turns 360 degrees backwards and stands on his/her feet. It requires a lot of hard work and practice.
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