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'Small Wonder': Odisha Kid Enters India Book Of Records For Performing Maximum Backflips In One Minute

Priyanshu performing backfslips at home ( ETV Bharat )

Kendrapara: Priyanshu Mallick of Odisha's Kendrapara has entered the India Book of Records by performing the maximum number of backflips in one minute using discs and rope that too at the tender age of two years and 11 months. At an age when kids vie for toys and treats, Priyanshu is proficient at a task that even grown-ups cannot perform without years of practice. Born on May 19, 2023, Priyanshu is the son of Prakash Mallick and Harapriya of Mantripada village under Kurujanga panchayat of Derabish block in Kendrapara district. He performed 19 backflips by holding onto two ropes hung from ropes in one minute. Priyanshu achieved the feat on March 27 when he was two years, 10 months and eight days old. India Book of Records authorities said Priyanshu is the only child to achieve such a feat. Priyanshu skaing in his village (ETV Bharat)