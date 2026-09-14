ETV Bharat / state

Small Traders In Andhra Pradesh To Get Credit Cards Under PM SVANidhi Scheme

Amaravati: Small traders in Andhra Pradesh selling fruits, vegetables and other items at roadside stalls will be issued credit cards under the PM SVANidhi scheme.

They can use a minimum of Rs 10,000 and a maximum of Rs 30,000 from the cards only for business purposes.

There are 6.40 lakh such traders operating small stalls at main intersections and markets in major cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Guntur, Tirupati, Kurnool, Anantapur and other towns who avail loans from private moneylenders for business investments, shelling out huge interest.

About 3.59 lakh small traders have QR code scanners, and officials are taking steps to install new ones in another one lakh shops. The state government has formulated a special program to provide another Rs five crore of loan from banks to the remaining 1,61,481 small traders by the end of October.