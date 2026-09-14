Small Traders In Andhra Pradesh To Get Credit Cards Under PM SVANidhi Scheme
About 3.59 lakh small traders in the state have QR codes, and officials are taking steps to install new ones in another one lakh shops.
Published : September 14, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Amaravati: Small traders in Andhra Pradesh selling fruits, vegetables and other items at roadside stalls will be issued credit cards under the PM SVANidhi scheme.
They can use a minimum of Rs 10,000 and a maximum of Rs 30,000 from the cards only for business purposes.
There are 6.40 lakh such traders operating small stalls at main intersections and markets in major cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Guntur, Tirupati, Kurnool, Anantapur and other towns who avail loans from private moneylenders for business investments, shelling out huge interest.
About 3.59 lakh small traders have QR code scanners, and officials are taking steps to install new ones in another one lakh shops. The state government has formulated a special program to provide another Rs five crore of loan from banks to the remaining 1,61,481 small traders by the end of October.
A senior Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) official said the traders who have not received loans so far will be identified and provided with loans under the 'Loka Kalyana Mela' Swanidhi scheme throughout October.
Launched in 2020, the PM SVANidhi scheme offers an interest subsidy on timely loan repayment, cashback for digital transactions, and eligibility for the next tranche of loans. As of July 2025, over 96 lakh loans worth Rs 13,797 crore were disbursed to 68 lakh street vendors.
Beyond providing collateral-free loans, the PM Svanidhi scheme has encouraged digital adoption, improved access to institutional credit and expanded social security coverage.
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