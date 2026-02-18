Small Town Shop Owner's Son Beats The Odds To Secure Top Ranking In JEE In Bihar, Eyes IIT Bombay Next
Published : February 18, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Gaya: Shubham Kumar, who was one of the toppers in the JEE Mains 2026 exam, set a milestone in independent learning. He never opted for private tuition until the 10th grade. His academic foundation was built entirely at home. His mother guided his studies through the fifth grade, after which he took full command of his education, clearing his 10th-grade exams through disciplined self-study.
Shubham is the son of a small hardware shop owner on Ramna Road in Gaya. His elder sister, Shriya Kumari, is also pursuing engineering in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna. The family is delighted with Shubham's success. After the JEE Mains results were announced.
Today, Shubham's journey from a solo learner to a national topper is inspiring students across the country. When the JEE Mains 2026 results were published this Monday, Shubham secured the third rank among an elite group of only 12 students nationwide to achieve a perfect 100 percentile marks.
Significantly, he happens to be the sole representative from Bihar to reach this pinnacle, earning him the title of state topper. Having proven that success always doesn't require years of private coaching, Shubham has now set his sights on his next big goal - securing a seat at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.
Shubham is originally from the Nadra Ganj neighbourhood of Gaya. Speaking about his preparation, he says he took online classes at Allen in 11th grade. After receiving a scholarship, he attended offline classes at Allen's Kota centre for 12th grade. Regarding his study schedule, Shubham explained that he had three 6-hour classes in the morning, followed by 8 hours of self-study.
Shubham told ETV Bharat that he has passed the Mains exam and will now take the Advanced exam. After qualifying for Advanced, he will study engineering in computer science. Shubham stated that if given the opportunity, he dreams of pursuing a career in research.
Why did he choose engineering?
Shubham says that engineering is a medium through which he can see all the fields firsthand. Shubham says that he hopes to get admission into IIT Bombay. For now, he wants to start preparing for the Advanced exam.
Shubham encouraged students who lagged behind this year saying, "There is no need to feel depressed. Success comes with hard work. Perform well in your second attempt. If one can achieve a 90 percentile in the second attempt as well, he/she can be admitted to one of the best colleges in the country. Focus on hard work," said Shubham Kumar.
Shubham's father, Shiv Kumar, said that Shubham was a good student right from school and showed interest in engineering. There were no obstacles in Shubham's education. He had complete freedom to study."
Shubham’s father, Shiv Kumar, said that Shubham was a good student right from school and showed interest in engineering. There were no obstacles in Shubham's education. He had complete freedom to study."
Mother Kanchan Devi said that she worked hard for her children's education from the beginning. "They were good at studies from the beginning. I taught them from grades 4 to 5. After that, they studied on their own. Never took any tuition. They achieved success through self-study," said Shubham's mother.
Karun Gupta, head of Allen Career Institute's Gaya branch, said that students who didn't perform well need not despair. "Prepare for the second attempt in April. Just focus on hard work and put your heart and soul into it. Believe me, God resides in hard work. If you study diligently, you will definitely succeed," Gupta said.
Why is the JEE important? Passing the JEE exam is essential for admission to engineering institutes like IITs and NITs. Students who qualify for the Mains exam gain admission to good institutes. Qualifying for the Advanced exam leads to admission to institutes like the IITs. The JEE exam is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). 12th-grade pass candidates or those appearing for the 12th exam take the JEE exam.
