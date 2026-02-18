ETV Bharat / state

Small Town Shop Owner's Son Beats The Odds To Secure Top Ranking In JEE In Bihar, Eyes IIT Bombay Next

Gaya: Shubham Kumar, who was one of the toppers in the JEE Mains 2026 exam, set a milestone in independent learning. He never opted for private tuition until the 10th grade. His academic foundation was built entirely at home. His mother guided his studies through the fifth grade, after which he took full command of his education, clearing his 10th-grade exams through disciplined self-study.

Shubham is the son of a small hardware shop owner on Ramna Road in Gaya. His elder sister, Shriya Kumari, is also pursuing engineering in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Patna. The family is delighted with Shubham's success. After the JEE Mains results were announced.

Today, Shubham's journey from a solo learner to a national topper is inspiring students across the country. When the JEE Mains 2026 results were published this Monday, Shubham secured the third rank among an elite group of only 12 students nationwide to achieve a perfect 100 percentile marks.

Significantly, he happens to be the sole representative from Bihar to reach this pinnacle, earning him the title of state topper. Having proven that success always doesn't require years of private coaching, Shubham has now set his sights on his next big goal - securing a seat at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.

Shubham is originally from the Nadra Ganj neighbourhood of Gaya. Speaking about his preparation, he says he took online classes at Allen in 11th grade. After receiving a scholarship, he attended offline classes at Allen's Kota centre for 12th grade. Regarding his study schedule, Shubham explained that he had three 6-hour classes in the morning, followed by 8 hours of self-study.

Shubham told ETV Bharat that he has passed the Mains exam and will now take the Advanced exam. After qualifying for Advanced, he will study engineering in computer science. Shubham stated that if given the opportunity, he dreams of pursuing a career in research.

Why did he choose engineering?