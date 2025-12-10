ETV Bharat / state

Slipper Manufacturing Unit Set Up In Bharatpur Central Jail To Upgrade Livelihood Skills Of Inmates

Bharatpur: These days, the walls of the Bharatpur Central Jail are experiencing the vibrations of industrial machines. The place is doubling up as a slipper manufacturing unit where the inmates are trying their hands at production. The inmates are producing a complete product right from cutting, strapping and finishing of rubber slippers. The production cost of men’s slippers is Rs 74, while that of small-sized women's footwear is Rs 62.

Jail Superintendent Paramjit Singh told ETV Bharat that the jail inmates imparted manufacturing training to five of the inmates. They received the training at Ajmer Central Jail, where a similar unit was set up before the one at Bharatpur. Now regular production has started at the Bharatpur Jail. The jail administration claims that these slippers are incomparable in quality as compared to those sold in the market.

Paramjit Singh explained that two sets of machines have been installed in the Jail workshop. One of the machines cuts the slippers using a die while the second one assembles the finished slippers by attaching rubber and straps.

An inmate working on making slippers at the Bharatpur Central Jail (ETV Bharat)

He said, "The primary purpose of this industry is to keep prisoners busy and provide them with livelihood skills. By learning the trade here, these prisoners can start their own businesses after they are released and live normal lives as part of the mainstream society."