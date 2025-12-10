Slipper Manufacturing Unit Set Up In Bharatpur Central Jail To Upgrade Livelihood Skills Of Inmates
The slippers manufactured here will primarily be supplied to meet the requirements of various jails in Rajasthan
Bharatpur: These days, the walls of the Bharatpur Central Jail are experiencing the vibrations of industrial machines. The place is doubling up as a slipper manufacturing unit where the inmates are trying their hands at production. The inmates are producing a complete product right from cutting, strapping and finishing of rubber slippers. The production cost of men’s slippers is Rs 74, while that of small-sized women's footwear is Rs 62.
Jail Superintendent Paramjit Singh told ETV Bharat that the jail inmates imparted manufacturing training to five of the inmates. They received the training at Ajmer Central Jail, where a similar unit was set up before the one at Bharatpur. Now regular production has started at the Bharatpur Jail. The jail administration claims that these slippers are incomparable in quality as compared to those sold in the market.
Paramjit Singh explained that two sets of machines have been installed in the Jail workshop. One of the machines cuts the slippers using a die while the second one assembles the finished slippers by attaching rubber and straps.
He said, "The primary purpose of this industry is to keep prisoners busy and provide them with livelihood skills. By learning the trade here, these prisoners can start their own businesses after they are released and live normal lives as part of the mainstream society."
It was disclosed that Rajasthan's jails house approximately 25,000 inmates who need slippers after regular intervals. The Prisons Department has set up the production units to address this demand. There are around 1000 inmates in the Bharatpur Jail itself, and the unit in the Jail will be sufficient to meet their regular needs.
Paramjit Singh stated that the slippers manufactured in the prison will be supplied to various locations. Initially, these slippers will be provided under the 'Bandi Vastra' scheme to the prisoners serving sentences.
"The slippers produced will then be stored in the prison canteens, and if the production exceeds the storage capacity, then they will be sent to the other prisons in Rajasthan. If there is excess production, there is a possibility of these slippers being sold in the market as well," he said.
He added that Bharatpur Central Jail is the second largest centre in Rajasthan to establish this unit after Ajmer. The machinery was provided under a Prison Department scheme.
He said that this facility can be developed into a large industrial model by expanding production in the coming days. This project, initiated in the Bharatpur Central Jail, is not only aimed at providing employment and training to the inmates, but it is a significant step towards self-sustaining the needs of the Prisons Department.
