Slight Respite From Cold Wave In Kashmir; Pahalgam Freezes At Minus 4.3 Degrees Celsius

Srinagar: An overnight cloud cover over Kashmir valley gave a slight respite to the residents from the bone chilling cold wave on Sunday with Srinagar recording a night temperature of minus 0.9 degrees, nearly four degrees more than the last night temperature of minus 4.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department data, tourist resort Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag was among the coldest places of the valley recording minus 4.3°C. The districts of Pulwama, Shopian recorded minus 3.8°C and minus 3.5°C temperature, respectively. Qazigund recorded minus 1.0°C and ski resort Gulmarg recorded minus 0.6°C temperature.

Kokernag recorded 1.1°C while Sonamarg in Ganderbal district recorded -0.9°C night temperature. In north Kashmir, a dense cover of fog reduced the visibility giving a tough time to motorists.

The administration has appealed to the public to take precautionary measures in view of the severe cold and ensure proper heating arrangements in their homes. The administration has urged the public to use drinking water judiciously amid shortage in many areas. People have also been advised to take special care of the elderly, children and patients. Medical experts have advised people to avoid leaving their homes early in the morning without necessity and keep themselves warm. The dry and cold weather had complicated life in Kashmir, with its residents complaining of flu. Doctors have also reasoned that the cold temperature with rising pollution from burning of foliage in orchards have increased chest diseases.