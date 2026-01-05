ETV Bharat / state

Sleeper Bus Overturns In Jalore; 7 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured In Three Separate Accidents In Rajasthan

Jalore/Sikar: Three horrific accidents in Rajasthan, one late on Sunday night and the other two on Monday morning, claimed at least seven lives and left over a dozen others injured, raising concerns over reckless driving and road safety in the state.

In Jalore district, a private sleeper bus with 45 passengers on board and travelling from Sanchore to Karauli met with a horrific accident late Sunday night in Ahor police station area, after the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a roadside neem tree near Agwari village. Following the collision, the bus overturned, leaving three passengers dead and several others injured.

There was little time for passengers to react as most of them were asleep when the mishap took place. Panic broke out inside the bus as screams and cries filled the air. Several passengers broke open the window panes and managed to escape, police sources said.

Ahor Station House Officer Karan Singh said police rushed to the spot after receiving information. "With the help of three cranes, the bus was turned upright and the injured were rescued and taken to the government hospital in Ahor," Singh said.

An elderly couple from Liyadra village in Sanchore Phaglu Ram (75) and Hua Devi (65) died on the spot after being trapped under the bus. Another victim Amritlal died during treatment at the hospital, police said.

More than 13 passengers have been injured, while condition of 10 of them is stated to be critical. All the injured are under treatment, and some may be referred to other hospitals if required, Singh added.

Those injured include Praveen Kumar (Sanchore), Man Bishnoi, Bhavna, Amritlal (Bharatpur), Pooja (Banswara), Harish (Dausa), Kuldeep, Sandeep (Sanchore), Pawan (Alwar), Harshan Puri (Medabagora), and Dilip (Sanchore).

Meanwhile, passengers and eyewitnesses alleged that the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol and driving at a speed of over 100 kmph. They claimed the driver was preparing tobacco and betel nut while driving, repeatedly taking his hands off the steering wheel.