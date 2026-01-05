Sleeper Bus Overturns In Jalore; 7 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured In Three Separate Accidents In Rajasthan
A bus carrying around 45 passengers lost control near Agwari village, and rammed into a roadside neem tree and overturned, killing three and injuring 13.
Jalore/Sikar: Three horrific accidents in Rajasthan, one late on Sunday night and the other two on Monday morning, claimed at least seven lives and left over a dozen others injured, raising concerns over reckless driving and road safety in the state.
In Jalore district, a private sleeper bus with 45 passengers on board and travelling from Sanchore to Karauli met with a horrific accident late Sunday night in Ahor police station area, after the driver lost control over the vehicle and rammed into a roadside neem tree near Agwari village. Following the collision, the bus overturned, leaving three passengers dead and several others injured.
There was little time for passengers to react as most of them were asleep when the mishap took place. Panic broke out inside the bus as screams and cries filled the air. Several passengers broke open the window panes and managed to escape, police sources said.
Ahor Station House Officer Karan Singh said police rushed to the spot after receiving information. "With the help of three cranes, the bus was turned upright and the injured were rescued and taken to the government hospital in Ahor," Singh said.
An elderly couple from Liyadra village in Sanchore Phaglu Ram (75) and Hua Devi (65) died on the spot after being trapped under the bus. Another victim Amritlal died during treatment at the hospital, police said.
More than 13 passengers have been injured, while condition of 10 of them is stated to be critical. All the injured are under treatment, and some may be referred to other hospitals if required, Singh added.
Those injured include Praveen Kumar (Sanchore), Man Bishnoi, Bhavna, Amritlal (Bharatpur), Pooja (Banswara), Harish (Dausa), Kuldeep, Sandeep (Sanchore), Pawan (Alwar), Harshan Puri (Medabagora), and Dilip (Sanchore).
Meanwhile, passengers and eyewitnesses alleged that the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol and driving at a speed of over 100 kmph. They claimed the driver was preparing tobacco and betel nut while driving, repeatedly taking his hands off the steering wheel.
A short distance before the accident, passengers asked the driver to stop at a hotel, but he allegedly did not stop and continued driving at a high speed. Police have registered a case and are investigating to ascertain the veracity of claims of driver negligence and intoxication.
Meanwhile in Sikar, at least three people lost their lives after two vehicles collided head on near Chaumu Purohitan village on Khatushyamji-Ringas Road.
According to station officer Suresh Kumar, the accident took place around 2 AM when a passenger vehicle travelling from Ringas to Khatushyamji collided with a car coming from the opposite direction. The impact was so severe that the front portions of both vehicles were badly damaged and occupants were trapped inside. With the help of local villagers, police rescued the injured and rushed them to a nearby hospital.
"Both the drivers died during treatment. Four injured persons were referred to Jaipur, where one more victim succumbed to injuries. The condition of the remaining two injured is critical," said Kumar.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident occurred dur to over-speeding and reckless driving; however, all angles are being probed. The vehicles have been seized, and bodies will be handed over to families after post-mortem, added Kumar.
In another mishap, a tractor driver died after the vehicle overturned on the Mangli River bridge on the national highway in Bundi district on Monday morning. Soon, his family members and villagers blocked the highway, leading to long queues of vehicles on both sides for over an hour.
Receiving information, Talera Police Station In-charge Arvind Bhardwaj and Sadar Police Station In-charge Bhanwar Singh reached the spot with police force. Traffic returned to normalcy after officials managed to pacify the agitators, who then lifted the road blockade.
