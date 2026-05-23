ETV Bharat / state

40 Passengers Injured After Sleeper Bus Overturns On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Alwar

Alwar: At least 40 passengers were injured, six of them critically, when a sleeper bus met with an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Alwar in Rajasthan during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

This accident occurred on the 139.4 expressway, which falls under Reni police station area of ​​the district. The driver was driving at high speed and suddenly lost control as the bus overturned. On receiving information of this accident, the officials immediately dispatched an NHAI ambulance and Reni police station reached on the spot. The injured were shifted to Alwar District Hospital after first aid. Preliminary investigation is being conducted.

Bane Singh Meena, police officer attached with Reni police station said, "Information was received on Saturday morning that a vehicle overturned on channel number 139.4 of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. On receiving this information, our police team reached the spot. This bus was travelling from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh to Govardhan on Delhi Mumbai Expressway, when it went out of control and overturned."