40 Passengers Injured After Sleeper Bus Overturns On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway In Alwar
Preliminary inquiry indicates the driver fell asleep at the wheel, which led to this accident.
Published : May 23, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Alwar: At least 40 passengers were injured, six of them critically, when a sleeper bus met with an accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Alwar in Rajasthan during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
This accident occurred on the 139.4 expressway, which falls under Reni police station area of the district. The driver was driving at high speed and suddenly lost control as the bus overturned. On receiving information of this accident, the officials immediately dispatched an NHAI ambulance and Reni police station reached on the spot. The injured were shifted to Alwar District Hospital after first aid. Preliminary investigation is being conducted.
Bane Singh Meena, police officer attached with Reni police station said, "Information was received on Saturday morning that a vehicle overturned on channel number 139.4 of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. On receiving this information, our police team reached the spot. This bus was travelling from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh to Govardhan on Delhi Mumbai Expressway, when it went out of control and overturned."
"There were 40 passengers in this bus who were injured in the accident," he said, adding, NHAI ambulance reached the spot and moved all the injured to the hospital for treatment.
Driver may have dozed off
Preliminary inquiry indicates the driver fell asleep at the wheel which led to this accident. After the police teams reached the spot, they used a crane to put the upturned bus back on its wheels.
"I was sitting in this sleeper bus. I was travelling from Sawai Madhopur, in Alwar on Saturday morning. Suddenly the bus went out of control and it overturned, injuring all the passengers sitting in it," said Lalita Goyal, one of the passengers
"After this accident, there was a lot of screaming as the passengers panicked. It was a near-death accident. Our bus was full of passengers, which was going to Govardhan on a religious pilgrimage," she said.