Sleep Reduces Risk Of Cancer Along With Building Immunity: AIIMS Bhopal Study
AIIMS Bhopal study reveals, night shifts and irregular meals affect hormonal balance, immune system and offer opportunity to cancer cells to grow and spread.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Bhopal: Sleep is not just a way to relieve fatigue, but a fundamental pillar for a robust immune system, says a new study conducted by AIIMS Bhopal, which has also found a significant link between sleep disturbances and cancer.
According to the study, regular and sufficient sleep not only strengthens immunity but can also reduce the risk of infections and serious diseases like cancer. This study, published in an international journal, is considered extremely important in the medical field.
Conducted under the leadership of Prof Dr Ashok Kumar of the Department of Biochemistry at AIIMS Bhopal, the study states, "staying up late, working night shifts, late night scrolling and irregular meals disrupt the body's biological clock. This affects hormone balance, the digestive process, and the immune system. In such a situation, cancer cells can get an opportunity to grow and spread."
Research explains that the human body operates on a natural day-night cycle, known as the circadian rhythm. This rhythm controls sleep, energy levels, and immunity. When this cycle is disrupted, the body's ability to fight diseases weakens, and the risk of infection increases, doctors said.
According to the study, cancer prevention is not limited to medication alone. By adopting regular sleep, timely meals, a balanced routine, and a healthy lifestyle, the risk of cancer can be significantly reduced. Researchers believe that in future, cancer treatment will be more personalised, taking into account the patient's sleep patterns and biological clock.
Dr Madhvanand, Director of AIIMS Bhopal, said, "This research is not only scientifically important but also serves as a warning and guidance for the general public. Sleeping and waking up at regular times, avoiding mobile phones and screens late at night, and adopting a healthy routine can create a strong protective shield against serious diseases like cancer and infections. Therefore, it is essential that everyone gets enough sleep and stays healthy."
