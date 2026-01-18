ETV Bharat / state

Sleep Reduces Risk Of Cancer Along With Building Immunity: AIIMS Bhopal Study

Bhopal: Sleep is not just a way to relieve fatigue, but a fundamental pillar for a robust immune system, says a new study conducted by AIIMS Bhopal, which has also found a significant link between sleep disturbances and cancer.

According to the study, regular and sufficient sleep not only strengthens immunity but can also reduce the risk of infections and serious diseases like cancer. This study, published in an international journal, is considered extremely important in the medical field.

Conducted under the leadership of Prof Dr Ashok Kumar of the Department of Biochemistry at AIIMS Bhopal, the study states, "staying up late, working night shifts, late night scrolling and irregular meals disrupt the body's biological clock. This affects hormone balance, the digestive process, and the immune system. In such a situation, cancer cells can get an opportunity to grow and spread."