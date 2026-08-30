ETV Bharat / state

Sledgehammer Used To Crack A Nut: HC Quashes Blanket Ban On Foreign Travel By Govt Employees In Haryana

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has struck down the Haryana government's June 10 ban on foreign travel by its employees till September this year, observing that a blanket prohibition on an entire class of citizens merely because they are in government service is manifestly arbitrary.

"The factual matrix of the present case is illustrative of a sledgehammer being used to crack a nut, which is impermissible in our constitutional jurisprudence," the High Court said, setting aside the restrictions imposed by the state government that were "grossly disproportionate to its alleged objective".

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar, in his order on August 27, directed Haryana authorities to grant permission to the petitioner, a nursing officer, to travel to Australia for a professional exam, stressing that the Supreme Court has held that the right to travel abroad is an integral part of the right to life and personal liberty enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution.

She had been denied permission citing the June 10 directive, which the state counsel argued was temporary and issued in public interest as an austerity measure due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the West Asian crisis.

The counsel for the petitioner had contended that she joined as a nursing officer with PGIMS hospital in Rohtak on February 23, 2021, and obtained approval in January this year to apply for an Australian visa. She deposited the prescribed fee and was on May 29 granted a valid visa.

With the objective of gaining professional experience and obtaining higher qualification, she had applied for the Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) conducted by the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and National Boards, her counsel submitted before the court.

Later, when she submitted her application dated August 18 for earned leave, it was not entertained by authorities in view of the government instructions/guidelines dated June 10, 2026, which prohibit government servants and employees of Boards, Corporations and public authorities from travelling abroad, for official or personal reasons, up to September 2026, except if such travel is necessitated for medical reasons.

The petitioner's counsel vehemently argued that the impugned government instructions are unconstitutional, arbitrary and disproportionate. It was submitted that the right to travel abroad is a recognised facet of the fundamental right to life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

It was further submitted that the impugned instructions fail the tests of fairness, reasonableness and non-arbitrariness, as they indiscriminately apply to all government employees, irrespective of their individual circumstances, destination, purpose of travel, duration of absence or nature of duties.

On the other hand, the State Counsel submitted that they were issued in view of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the West Asian crisis, which have created a serious impact on the global supply chain, particularly in relation to fuel and other essential resources.

The State Counsel further submitted that the instructions were issued as an austerity measure in the larger public interest to conserve resources and reduce expenditure.

It was argued that the restrictions are temporary in nature and the government is entitled to take such measures in the larger public interest, especially in the current global context.