ETV Bharat / state

Slap Row: Delhi Police Files Non-Cognisable Report For Voluntarily Causing Hurt Against Parvesh Verma

New Delhi: Delhi Police has filed a non-cognisable report against Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Verma for slapping a man during a road inspection in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar under Section 115 of the BNS pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday during the inspection of road repair work on a stretch of the Outer Ring Road between the Janakpuri District Centre Chowk and the Najafgarh Drain. A video showing Verma purportedly slapping the man circulated widely on social media. According to the complaint, the man was recording the inspection when Verma slapped him.

The incident took place when AAP MLA from Tilak Nagar, Jarnail Singh, who was present at the spot, questioned the quality of a newly laid surface after pulling out portions of it by hand, with the man filming the act. Singh later accused the Delhi government of carrying out substandard road work.

Verma, however, said he would not tolerate what he described attempts by AAP workers to obstruct government officials from carrying out their duties. Verma also alleged that the man was associated with the AAP and had a previous case against him. The claim, which is part of Verma's statement, has not been independently established.