ETV Bharat / state

Slain Punjabi Influencer Mad Sandhu Was Slated To Participate In Bigg Boss, Say Family Members

Amritsar: Social media influencer and digital content creator Mad Sandhu, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Saturday, was cremated in Punjab's Amritsar on Sunday.

Earlier, Mad's body was handed over to his family after postmortem. Mad's younger brother said he was the strongest pillar of support for his family. Mad's family members said he was slated to participate in popular reality show 'Big Boss' on October 29.

"My brother was about 7-8 years older than me. He fulfilled every wish of mine and never hesitated to spend money on me and provided me with everything I needed. My brother was scheduled to enter the 'Bigg Boss' house on October 29," said Mad's brother. Mad's family said he had never apprised them of any threat from anyone. They said Mad had no enmity with anyone and remained busy at his salon and social media work.

The family members have demanded that those responsible for the incident be brought to justice as soon as possible and face the strictest possible action.