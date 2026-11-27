ETV Bharat / state

Slain Officer's Wife Relieved On Cancellation Of Former MP's Premature Release From Prison, But Wants Him Jailed Outside Bihar

Patna: Uma Devi, aka Uma Krishnaiah’s eyes welled up when she got information on Thursday that the Supreme Court has cancelled the premature release of muscleman and former MP Anand Mohan Singh in the case of killing her husband and the then Gopalganj district magistrate in G. Krishnaiah on December 5, 1994.

“Those were tears of relief and contentment. Though the judgment came with a delay, we were relieved that he (Anand Mohan) will have to return to jail. But we were not elated because there is nothing much, no happiness in our lives after my husband was killed,” Uma told ETV Bharat over the phone from Hyderabad, where she teaches in a government girls’ college.

However, Uma had one grievance, which she called just one. It is that the ‘Bahubali’ MP should be kept in a jail outside Bihar. He was serving a life sentence in Saharsa jail before being released. “The Supreme Court should have additionally ordered that he should be jailed in another state. He did not undergo any punishment in Bihar. He was getting all facilities inside the jail, and it is no secret,” she said.

Uma added that she will consult the 1985-batch IAS, IPS and allied services officers – the same UPSC batch in which G. Krishnaiah was selected – on the issue and decide the future course of action as per their suggestions.

“The 1985-batch officers will know better. They all have supported us continuously in our quest for justice. They helped me file the petition challenging Anand Mohan’s release in the Supreme Court. I did not even have to go to Delhi for this,” Uma said.

“We have been grieving for the past 32 years. We saw him (Anand Mohan) freed from jail. He roamed around freely, campaigned in elections and participated in various ceremonies. Nobody spoke for us. What were we? Just a family living in a distant state. Their attitude about my husband was as if his death did not matter and his lifespan was pre-ordained, only that much. All these added to our hurt,” she added.

Uma has two daughters. One works as a senior bank manager, while another is a software engineer. They were six and four, respectively, when their father was killed. Speaking further, Uma said that although she did not receive threats after filing the petition in the Supreme Court challenging the former MP’s premature release, an acquaintance contacted her and pleaded on his behalf not to pursue the case, else the fight would continue.

“I refused to withdraw the petition. I am not afraid. I have nothing left. We have already faced so many difficulties. The maximum they can do is to kill us. Even animals do not do what he (Anand) did. They do not harm anybody without any reason,” she said. Anand or his family members did not respond to calls and messages from ETV Bharat on the issue.

Krishnaiah was killed by a mob near Muzaffarpur while he was returning to his workplace in Gopalganj after attending a government meeting in Patna. The mob was a part of the funeral procession of gangster Chhotan Shukla, and Anand was also there. He was accused of instigating the people to attack Krishnaiah.