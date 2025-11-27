'Hum Kutton Ki Tarah Peeche Se Vaar Nahi Karte...' Slain Mafia-Politician Atiq's Son Booked Over 'Inflammatory' Reel
The case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station over the social media reel featuring Aban at a wedding ceremony.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 6:39 PM IST
Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Police has booked Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed over an allegedly inflammatory social media reel, officials said.
It is understood that the case was lodged late Wednesday night at the Dhoomanganj police station here following a complaint by Sub-Inspector Aditya Singh. Singh termed the reel an “attempt to spread terror in society”.
ACP Dhoomanganj Ajayendra Yadav stated that an FIR has been filed against Aban and his aide Hamza, along with several unidentified persons, under Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS). The particular section is related to knowingly spreading false rumors, statements, or inflammatory material that could disturb public peace or religious harmony.
The Reel
The 30-second reel shows Aban's convoy moving into a wedding function with dialogues and music in the background. "What will the other person get from us, it will tell you his status... We have hearts and weapons too... We don't attack from behind like dogs, we tear them apart from the front... Whenever we come like a storm, I swear... we tear them apart."
The video shows Aban Ahmed sitting on a chair wearing glasses. He is then seen sitting at a table and enjoying the wedding feaste. In the next scene, he is seen leaving the event with some young men. A car is then seen passing by on the road.
Who Is Aban?
Aban, is the fifth and youngest son of mafia-poltician Atiq Ahmed, who along with his brother Ashraf was shot dead by three assailants on camera while in police custody on April 15, 2023 outside a Prayagraj hospital. The three killers—Sunny Singh, Lavlesh Tiwari, and Arun Maurya—surrendered before the police after the double murder and remain lodged in jail.
Apart from Aban, Ajam is the second youngest son of slain Atiq. Two other siblings Umar and Ali, are in jail while Asad died in a police encounter.
According to UP police, both Aban and Ajam, minors at the time, were seen wandering aimlessly in Chakia after the murder of Umesh Pal on February 24, 2023. Pal was the key witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. Following the Umesh Pal murder, police shifted the siblings to the Rajrooppur Children's Home. Both remained there for 221 days. On October 9, 2023, on the orders of the Child Welfare Committee, both brothers were handed over to their aunt, Parveen Qureshi.
The two brothers went straight to the graves of their father and uncle shot dead earlier that year.
