'Hum Kutton Ki Tarah Peeche Se Vaar Nahi Karte...' Slain Mafia-Politician Atiq's Son Booked Over 'Inflammatory' Reel

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh Police has booked Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of slain mafia-politician Atiq Ahmed over an allegedly inflammatory social media reel, officials said.

It is understood that the case was lodged late Wednesday night at the Dhoomanganj police station here following a complaint by Sub-Inspector Aditya Singh. Singh termed the reel an “attempt to spread terror in society”.

ACP Dhoomanganj Ajayendra Yadav stated that an FIR has been filed against Aban and his aide Hamza, along with several unidentified persons, under Section 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita(BNS). The particular section is related to knowingly spreading false rumors, statements, or inflammatory material that could disturb public peace or religious harmony.

The Reel

The 30-second reel shows Aban's convoy moving into a wedding function with dialogues and music in the background. "What will the other person get from us, it will tell you his status... We have hearts and weapons too... We don't attack from behind like dogs, we tear them apart from the front... Whenever we come like a storm, I swear... we tear them apart."

The video shows Aban Ahmed sitting on a chair wearing glasses. He is then seen sitting at a table and enjoying the wedding feaste. In the next scene, he is seen leaving the event with some young men. A car is then seen passing by on the road.