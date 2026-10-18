ETV Bharat / state

Slain Haryanvi Singer Ankit Baliyan's Wife Launches Campaign Seeking Justice

Shamli: The wife of slain Haryanvi singer Ankit Baliyan has launched a campaign seeking justice for his murder in August. In a video shared via the deceased singer's Instagram account, Seema launched the 'Justice for Ankit Baliyan ' campaign, sending an emotional appeal to the public.

Expressing her agony, Seema said Ankit's life was not taken by God, but by circumstances. "The attack on him was both brutal and cowardly. The family wakes up every morning hoping for some positive progress toward justice, only to be met with the agonising reality that the primary accused remain at large," she said.

"You are all aware of the brutal nature of the attack, as 18 to 20 rounds of gunfire were unleashed upon him. He held no enmity or malice toward anyone. It was my decision to keep our personal life private. It is perhaps impossible to put into words just how difficult every single moment has been for us since that incident. Furthermore, the fact that we are now forced to struggle just to seek justice is, in itself, deeply tragic," she said.

Seema explained that the campaign, which has received overwhelming support from the residents of Ankit's ancestral village and the surrounding areas, will be conducted both online and offline. With folded hands, Seema appealed to all his fans, well-wishers, and residents to stand by the family during this difficult time and continue their support.

Ankit was shot dead by unidentified assailants on the evening of August 26 as he was stepping out of a gym along the canal-side path in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh. He was critically injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

The four unidentified assailants fired 20 rounds for about two minutes, during which five bullets hit Ankit's car and around eight lodged in his body.