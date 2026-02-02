Skyrocketing Price Of Gold Takes Its Toll On Jewellery Manufacturing Hub Of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore
Although the price of gold has decreased, jewellery manufacturers say it will rise again in the coming days.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Coimbatore: The steep rise in price of gold has impacted sale of jewellery which has decreased by 85 per cent due to lack of sufficient orders. Gold jewellery manufacturers stated thousands of workers have lost their jobs and many workshops are on the verge of closure.
Coimbatore, the second largest industrial city and commercial hub of Tamil Nadu, is also known as the 'Manchester of the South' for its textile industry. The district, which is renowned for its more than 25,000 small, medium, and micro-enterprises (MSMEs), motor pump set and automobile spare parts manufacturing factories, and IT companies, also holds a prominent place in gold jewellery manufacturing, ranking third in India after Mumbai and Kolkata.
Approximately one lakh people in Coimbatore district depend directly and indirectly on the gold jewellery manufacturing industry, including about 25,000 jewellery workshops, 45,000 goldsmiths, and primary jewellery manufacturers. Around 100 tonne of gold jewellery are manufactured in the district annually. The gold jewellery produced in the workshops of Coimbatore has a good demand not only in Tamil Nadu but across India.
Recently, the dramatic increase in the price of gold has made it impossible for ordinary people to buy the yellow metal. In Indian society, gold is fundamental to any auspicious occasion, be it a wedding or an ear-piercing ceremony. Gold is not just an ornament but also serves as a crucial instrument of savings for Indians. The depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, central banks accumulating gold reserves, war situations, and geopolitical tensions are causing the price of gold to increase at a breaknecj speed.
However, gold prices fell before and after the Union Budget for the year 2026-27. The price of one gram of gold, which had reached almost Rs 16,000, now stands at Rs 13,950. This was attributed to investors selling gold for profit and changes in the international market. Even as the price of gold, which had risen fast, has decreased slightly, the common people have reached a point where they don't want gold jewellery at all.
The deserted gold jewellery workshops in Coimbatore due to a lack of sufficient orders is the best evidence of this mindset of the general public. As a result, hundreds of thousands of workers who depend on the industry are now suffering with several already out of jobs. Not only workers from Coimbatore but also migrants from North India who came in search of livelihood have been severely affected.
85% drop in sales
Meanwhile, gold jewellery manufacturers have expressed concern that although gold prices have fallen for the last three days, they are likely to rise again. Muthu Venkatraman, president of the Coimbatore District Gold Jewellery Manufacturers Association, said, “Approximately 200 kilograms of gold jewellery are produced and sold daily. Due to the gold price reaching new highs in the last month, only 15-20 per cent of gold sales are currently taking place. Sales have decreased by 85 per cent. If the situation continues, hundreds of thousands of workers will lose their jobs. While around one lakh people in the district depended on this industry, most of them have returned to their hometowns. Currently, 45,000 people depend on the industry.”
He said, “Due to the sharp increase in gold price, Japan is currently selling the gold it holds with the intention of making a profit. This is why gold prices have decreased over the last three days. People should not worry, thinking that they bought ornaments when the price was high. When Japan stops selling its gold, the price will start to rise again".
Muthu further said, only if the Central government reduces the import duty on gold to 2 per cent and the GST to 1.5 per cent will the price of gold decrease significantly. However, the fact that no announcement regarding gold was made in the Union Budget presented in Parliament yesterday has come as a major blow to gold jewellery manufacturers and retailers.
Also Read
Silver, Gold Hit Record Highs – Then Crashed; Before Joining Rush, You Need to Know This