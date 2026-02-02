ETV Bharat / state

Skyrocketing Price Of Gold Takes Its Toll On Jewellery Manufacturing Hub Of Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Coimbatore: The steep rise in price of gold has impacted sale of jewellery which has decreased by 85 per cent due to lack of sufficient orders. Gold jewellery manufacturers stated thousands of workers have lost their jobs and many workshops are on the verge of closure.

Coimbatore, the second largest industrial city and commercial hub of Tamil Nadu, is also known as the 'Manchester of the South' for its textile industry. The district, which is renowned for its more than 25,000 small, medium, and micro-enterprises (MSMEs), motor pump set and automobile spare parts manufacturing factories, and IT companies, also holds a prominent place in gold jewellery manufacturing, ranking third in India after Mumbai and Kolkata.

Approximately one lakh people in Coimbatore district depend directly and indirectly on the gold jewellery manufacturing industry, including about 25,000 jewellery workshops, 45,000 goldsmiths, and primary jewellery manufacturers. Around 100 tonne of gold jewellery are manufactured in the district annually. The gold jewellery produced in the workshops of Coimbatore has a good demand not only in Tamil Nadu but across India.

Recently, the dramatic increase in the price of gold has made it impossible for ordinary people to buy the yellow metal. In Indian society, gold is fundamental to any auspicious occasion, be it a wedding or an ear-piercing ceremony. Gold is not just an ornament but also serves as a crucial instrument of savings for Indians. The depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, central banks accumulating gold reserves, war situations, and geopolitical tensions are causing the price of gold to increase at a breaknecj speed.

However, gold prices fell before and after the Union Budget for the year 2026-27. The price of one gram of gold, which had reached almost Rs 16,000, now stands at Rs 13,950. This was attributed to investors selling gold for profit and changes in the international market. Even as the price of gold, which had risen fast, has decreased slightly, the common people have reached a point where they don't want gold jewellery at all.