Missing Since September, Skeletons Of Girl And Youth Found Hanging From Tree In Bihar's Forest; Boy's Family Allege Honour Killing
Police recovered the skeletons hanging from a tree inside the Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar's West Champaran District on Thursday.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Patna: The skeletons of a teenage girl and a youth missing since September 2025 were found hanging from a tree deep inside the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran district of Bihar. The incident, involving allegations of honour killing, plunged the area into shock and panic.
A few villagers who had ventured into the forest discovered the skeletons near Rampur Mataura Tola on Thursday and informed the police. The place comes under the Laukaria police station area.
While a suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police is investigating the matter from all angles, including that of honour killing.
"We received information around 11 am that two skeletons tied to a rope were hanging from a tree in the forest. Laukaria station house officer, Ramnagar sub-divisional police officer and a team from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) were sent to the spot. Forest department officials also reached the spot," Bagaha superintendent of police (SP) Ramanand Kumar Kaushal said.
"The skeletons were identified with assistance from the villagers and the help of the clothes, slippers, mobile phone, and a suicide note that was wrapped in plastic, which were found at the place of occurrence," Kaushal added.
The deceased were identified as 14-year-old Dulari Devi, a student of class V and daughter of one Madan Been, and 20-year-old Akhilesh Yadav, son of one Hiraman Yadav. He had passed the Intermediate (Class XII board). Both were residents of Rampur Bagicha under the Laukaria police station.
There were no flesh remains on the skeletons. The FSL team took some samples from the bones of the deceased for DNA tests, following which the skeletons were sent for postmortem. Incidentally, Dulari and Akhilesh had gone missing under mysterious circumstances in September. Their families had a long-running dispute.
Dulari’s father, Madan, alleged that she had been kidnapped by Akhilesh with the intention of marrying her. He later registered an FIR (no. 126/25) at Laukaria police station on September 14 last year under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 137(2) (kidnapping from India or from lawful guardianship), 96 (procuration of child for illegal sexual activity), and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons with common intention) naming Akhilesh and seven members of his family as accused.
Though the police were unable to find the missing duo, the bad blood between their families increased after Akhilesh’s mother filed a case of assault against the girl’s family in the local court.
The discovery of skeletons further escalated the simmering tension between the two families as Akhilesh’s father accused Madan of indulging in “honour killing” and demanded a thorough probe.
"We are investigating the incident from all angles, including suicide, murder, and honour killing. The FSL team will also give its findings from the clothes, slippers and other samples it has collected from the place where the skeletons were found," Bagaha SP Kaushal said.
