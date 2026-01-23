ETV Bharat / state

Missing Since September, Skeletons Of Girl And Youth Found Hanging From Tree In Bihar's Forest; Boy's Family Allege Honour Killing

Patna: The skeletons of a teenage girl and a youth missing since September 2025 were found hanging from a tree deep inside the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in West Champaran district of Bihar. The incident, involving allegations of honour killing, plunged the area into shock and panic.

A few villagers who had ventured into the forest discovered the skeletons near Rampur Mataura Tola on Thursday and informed the police. The place comes under the Laukaria police station area.

While a suicide note was recovered from the spot, the police is investigating the matter from all angles, including that of honour killing.

"We received information around 11 am that two skeletons tied to a rope were hanging from a tree in the forest. Laukaria station house officer, Ramnagar sub-divisional police officer and a team from the forensic science laboratory (FSL) were sent to the spot. Forest department officials also reached the spot," Bagaha superintendent of police (SP) Ramanand Kumar Kaushal said.

"The skeletons were identified with assistance from the villagers and the help of the clothes, slippers, mobile phone, and a suicide note that was wrapped in plastic, which were found at the place of occurrence," Kaushal added.

The deceased were identified as 14-year-old Dulari Devi, a student of class V and daughter of one Madan Been, and 20-year-old Akhilesh Yadav, son of one Hiraman Yadav. He had passed the Intermediate (Class XII board). Both were residents of Rampur Bagicha under the Laukaria police station.