Skeleton Of Youth Missing For Over One Year Found In Uttarakhand Forest
The deceased, Prashant Silke of Maharashtra, had arrived at Delhi for a job and had been missing since them.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST
Ramnagar: A male skeleton was recovered from a forest in Ramnagar at Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Prashant Silke (21), a resident of Ahilya Nagar in Akule, Maharashtra. Police said Silke, who had arrived at Delhi from his hometown for a job had gone missing a year-and-a-half ago.
His family had filed a missing person report at a police station in Gurugram, Haryana. According to Ramnagar police station in-charge Sushil Kumar, the Ramnagar Kotwali police was informed that a forest guard had discovered some bones and a jaw under a Sal tree in the forest at Tedha village.
Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene and began an investigation after seizing the remains. Police recovered a damaged laptop and a mobile phone from the spot. Police found two SIM cards and a memory chip containing several photographs from the phone. When police made calls to the numbers stored on the SIM cards, one of them turned out to be that of the deceased's family.
"A missing person report was filed on July 31, 2024, at the Udyog Vihar police station at Gurugram in Haryana. Silke's mobile phone had been switched off since then, and the family had been searching for him," said Sushil. .
Police said shoe laces were found tied to a tree at the site where the skeleton was found. Prima facie, it appears the young man may have committed suicide. However, the cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem report is received, said Sushil.
The police have informed the deceased's family and further investigations have been initiated. The family is expected to arrive in Ramnagar late on Monday evening.
