ETV Bharat / state

Skeleton Of Youth Missing For Over One Year Found In Uttarakhand Forest

Ramnagar: A male skeleton was recovered from a forest in Ramnagar at Nainital district of Uttarakhand on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Prashant Silke (21), a resident of Ahilya Nagar in Akule, Maharashtra. Police said Silke, who had arrived at Delhi from his hometown for a job had gone missing a year-and-a-half ago.

His family had filed a missing person report at a police station in Gurugram, Haryana. According to Ramnagar police station in-charge Sushil Kumar, the Ramnagar Kotwali police was informed that a forest guard had discovered some bones and a jaw under a Sal tree in the forest at Tedha village.

Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene and began an investigation after seizing the remains. Police recovered a damaged laptop and a mobile phone from the spot. Police found two SIM cards and a memory chip containing several photographs from the phone. When police made calls to the numbers stored on the SIM cards, one of them turned out to be that of the deceased's family.