SJTA Urges Ferozepur DM To Stop ‘Untimely’ Rath Yatra In Punjab
SJTA has urged Ferozepur district administration to stop the proposed off-schedule Rath Yatra, calling it contrary to tradition and scriptural norms, writes Shakti Prasad Mishra.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has urged the Ferozepur district administration in Punjab to stop the untimely Rath Yatra, scheduled to be held on May 23, strongly opposing the organisation of the festival before the traditional date.
SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee has written to Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Deepshikha Sharma, requesting necessary steps to prevent the event from being conducted on a non-traditional date.
According to the administration, the Jagannath Temple in Ferozepur Cantonment has issued an advertisement for the celebration of Rath Yatra on May 23. In his letter, Padhee clarified that this year’s Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be held on July 16 in accordance with traditional rituals and scriptural practices.
He stated that organising Rath Yatra before or after the prescribed date is likely to hurt the religious sentiments of millions of devotees of Lord Jagannatha across India and abroad. "Your timely intervention in this matter will help uphold the sanctity of this revered festival and preserve the religious sentiments of countless devotees," said SJTA Chief Administrator.
Padhee also referred to earlier appeals made by the Puri Gajapati Maharaja requesting Jagannath devotees not to organise the Rath Yatra on non-traditional dates.
Earlier this week, the SJTA had similarly written to the District Magistrate of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, seeking action to stop another proposed untimely Rath Yatra and Netrotsav scheduled June 13 and June 14, respectively, by the Bhagwan Shree Jagannath Rath Yatra Seva Samiti.
In his letter to the Hapur administration, Padhee said the SJTA strongly opposed celebrations conducted outside the traditional calendar. He pointed out that a resolution. He pointed out that a resolution opposing such untimely Rath Yatra celebrations had been adopted by the temple managing committee, chaired by the Gajapati Maharaja.
The SJTA stated that this year’s Netrotsav and Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be observed on July 14 and July 16, respectively, following scripturally approved traditions.
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