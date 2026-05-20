ETV Bharat / state

SJTA Urges Ferozepur DM To Stop ‘Untimely’ Rath Yatra In Punjab

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has urged the Ferozepur district administration in Punjab to stop the untimely Rath Yatra, scheduled to be held on May 23, strongly opposing the organisation of the festival before the traditional date.

SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Kumar Padhee has written to Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Deepshikha Sharma, requesting necessary steps to prevent the event from being conducted on a non-traditional date.

According to the administration, the Jagannath Temple in Ferozepur Cantonment has issued an advertisement for the celebration of Rath Yatra on May 23. In his letter, Padhee clarified that this year’s Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be held on July 16 in accordance with traditional rituals and scriptural practices.

He stated that organising Rath Yatra before or after the prescribed date is likely to hurt the religious sentiments of millions of devotees of Lord Jagannatha across India and abroad. "Your timely intervention in this matter will help uphold the sanctity of this revered festival and preserve the religious sentiments of countless devotees," said SJTA Chief Administrator.