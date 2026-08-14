16-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Father In Noida, Later Dies By Suicide At Sector 52 Metro Station
The boy was reportedly distressed over his father's alleged strict behaviour and his mother's absence
Published : August 14, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his father in Garhi Chaukhandi in Noida in National Capital Region and later died by suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Sector 52 station, police said.
The incident came to light after the teenager's uncle, Arun Sharma, approached police for help locating his brother, Raju Sharma. Arun had informed police that his nephew Amrit Sharma had died after jumping in front of a metro train, while Raju was missing.
Police later traced Raju's rented accommodation near Tikona Park in Garhi Chaukhandi after Arun approached police posts at Parthala and Garhi Chaukhandi. On Thursday night, police reached the premises following information about a foul smell and found Raju's body inside.
Raju had suffered injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon. Police and forensic teams inspected the scene and found blood-stained clothes and an axe. Police also recovered Raju's mobile phone and the room key from Amrit and handed them over to the forensic team for examination.
According to DCP Central Noida Shailendra Singh, preliminary investigation and information from family members and residents suggest the father and son had been arguing over Amrit's school admission and restrictions on going outside.
Police said Amrit had been living with his father in the rented accommodation for nearly three months and was reportedly distressed over his father's alleged strict behaviour and his mother's absence. His mother had reportedly been living separately from Raju after the Covid-19 pandemic.
Police suspect that Amrit killed his father early Wednesday morning while he was asleep before going to Sector 52 Metro station.
The Sector 49 police station received information through Dial-112 that a boy had jumped in front of a metro train. Metro staff and security personnel rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The teenager was subsequently identified as Raju's 16-year-old son and a resident of Sector 73, Noida. Following inquest proceedings, his body was sent for post-mortem and later handed over to his mother and maternal uncle.
An FIR has been registered at Phase-3 police station on the complaint of Arun Sharma. Police said further investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events and circumstances behind the deaths.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
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