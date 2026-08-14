ETV Bharat / state

16-Year-Old Allegedly Kills Father In Noida, Later Dies By Suicide At Sector 52 Metro Station

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy allegedly killed his father in Garhi Chaukhandi in Noida in National Capital Region and later died by suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Sector 52 station, police said.

The incident came to light after the teenager's uncle, Arun Sharma, approached police for help locating his brother, Raju Sharma. Arun had informed police that his nephew Amrit Sharma had died after jumping in front of a metro train, while Raju was missing.

Police later traced Raju's rented accommodation near Tikona Park in Garhi Chaukhandi after Arun approached police posts at Parthala and Garhi Chaukhandi. On Thursday night, police reached the premises following information about a foul smell and found Raju's body inside.

Raju had suffered injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon. Police and forensic teams inspected the scene and found blood-stained clothes and an axe. Police also recovered Raju's mobile phone and the room key from Amrit and handed them over to the forensic team for examination.

According to DCP Central Noida Shailendra Singh, preliminary investigation and information from family members and residents suggest the father and son had been arguing over Amrit's school admission and restrictions on going outside.

Police said Amrit had been living with his father in the rented accommodation for nearly three months and was reportedly distressed over his father's alleged strict behaviour and his mother's absence. His mother had reportedly been living separately from Raju after the Covid-19 pandemic.