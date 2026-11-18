ETV Bharat / state

Six Youths Killed After Car Plunges Into 500-Meter Gorge In Himachal's Mandi

The mangled remains of the car following the accident. ( ETV Bharat )

Mandi: Six youths were killed after the car they were travelling in lost control and plunged into a 500-metre gorge in the Ladbharol area of ​​the Jogindernagar subdivision in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, police said on Wednesday.

Although the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, the victims were reportedly missing for the last 24 hours, and their families couldn't establish contact with them.

Police said the severity of the accident is evident from the fact that the car was completely mangled after falling into the gorge.

The accident reportedly took place late Tuesday night near the Ladbharol petrol pump when the youths were returning from an event in Simas village, police said. The car suddenly went out of control and plummeted into a 500-meter-deep gorge off the road.

The road from where the car fell. (ETV Bharat)

Upon learning about the matter, locals reached the spot, went down the gorge, and began extricating the bodies. However, by the time the victims were taken out, all had died.