Six-Year Wait Over: India-China Border Trade via Shipki-La to Resume on August 1
The process of trade, which was scheduled to start from June 1, was postponed because of security, lack of adequate infrastructure in the trade post
Published : July 15, 2026 at 12:36 AM IST
Kinnaur: After a break of six years, the India-China border trade via Shipki-La Pass in Himachal Pradesh will commence once again from August 1. The trading period of four months will continue till November 30, generating much excitement among local traders operating along the border area.
The process of trade, which was scheduled to start from June 1, had been postponed because of security issues, lack of adequate infrastructure in the trade post and an awaited report by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). After receiving the favourable report from IB and nearing completion of other infrastructural requirements, the local administration has taken all the necessary measures.
While going through the details of the arrangement, the Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner, Amit Kumar Sharma, issued instructions to all concerned departments for maintaining a coordinated flow for conducting trades smoothly.
It has been entrusted to Pooh tehsildar and trade officer Bhim Singh Negi for facilitating the process of issuing important trade and travel documents for the locals without any hindrance. Also, the Additional District Magistrate of Pooh has been instructed to maintain liaison with various central and state authorities such as the Ministries of External Affairs, Home Affairs, and Commerce, the Customs Department, Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, IB, and state Police.
Work is also being done to build the Chhuppan Trade Mart in an effort to ease logistics for import-export across the border. As per the treaty between both countries, Indian traders would export around 36 different products, which include rice, wheat, barley, flour, tea, coffee, vegetables in raw and processed forms, fruits, dried fruits, spices, handicrafts, readymade clothing items, blankets, shoes, stationery, copper utensils, and locally produced herbs.
On the other hand, the imports of Tibet from China include about 20 different products, which include wool, pashmina, Yak hair and tails, sheepskin and goat skin, salt, borax, china clay, butter, silk, carpets, and traditional medicinal herbs. It is expected by the administration that the rejuvenation of this old route will help boost the economy of the border regions of Kinnaur.