ETV Bharat / state

Six-Year Wait Over: India-China Border Trade via Shipki-La to Resume on August 1

Kinnaur: After a break of six years, the India-China border trade via Shipki-La Pass in Himachal Pradesh will commence once again from August 1. The trading period of four months will continue till November 30, generating much excitement among local traders operating along the border area.

The process of trade, which was scheduled to start from June 1, had been postponed because of security issues, lack of adequate infrastructure in the trade post and an awaited report by the Intelligence Bureau (IB). After receiving the favourable report from IB and nearing completion of other infrastructural requirements, the local administration has taken all the necessary measures.

While going through the details of the arrangement, the Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner, Amit Kumar Sharma, issued instructions to all concerned departments for maintaining a coordinated flow for conducting trades smoothly.