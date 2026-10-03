ETV Bharat / state

Six-Year-Old Vijayawada Girl Completes 17-Km Arabian Sea Swim

Arya Niki Thinnaluri was presented with a certificate for her achievement ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: Six-year-old Arya Niki Thinnaluri from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, has set a record after swimming 17 km in the Arabian Sea from Atal Setu to the Gateway of India in Mumbai.

According to event organiser Santosh Patil, Arya Niki, aged six years, four months and 20 days, completed the distance in 3 hours and 51 minutes on Friday.

Rajendra Palkar, secretary of the Maharashtra Aquatic Association, presented a certificate stating that no swimmer of Arya Niki’s age had previously completed a sea swim of this distance.

Arya Niki’s mother, Dimpul Krishna, said the swim was organised to promote awareness about sports among children and to mark Gold Ribbon Month, observed as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.