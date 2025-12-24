ETV Bharat / state

Six-Year-Old Thane Girl Dies Month After Dog Bite

Thane: A six-year-old girl from Maharashtra’s Thane died over a month after being bitten by a street dog, a civic official said on Wednesday. Her family members said she received timely treatment, including anti-rabies shots, and even celebrated her birthday before her condition suddenly worsened. Nisha Shinde was playing outside her home in the Diva area on November 17, when a community dog bit the child on her shoulder and cheek, he said.

The girl was initially taken to a local doctor and subsequently referred to the Shastrinagar Hospital, which is run by the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). According to the child’s mother Sushma Shinde, the girl underwent a standard anti-rabies protocol. “The child received all mandatory injections on schedule,” she said.