Six-Year-Old Girl Dies After Eating 'Sawan Prasad' In Bihar's Sitamarhi, Three Other Family Members Hospitalised
The deceased child's mother, Aarti, her eight-year-old sister, and grandmother are currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 3:59 AM IST
Sitamarhi: A six-year-old girl, whose condition had deteriorated earlier after consuming prasad, died, while three of her family members are receiving treatment at the hospital for food poisoning in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.
The incident came to light in Paroha village, under the jurisdiction of the Dumra police station, where four members of the same family fell ill after consuming prasad from Sawan puja.
Villagers said on Wednesday night, the family attended a Sawan puja in the neighbourhood. After the rituals, all members consumed kheer (rice pudding). Following the meal, Samudri Devi, her daughter-in-law Aarti Devi, 26, and two children, Priya, 8, and Sakshi, 6, returned home and went to sleep.
On Thursday morning, neighbours grew suspicious when no family member emerged from the house for an extended period. They called out but received no response from inside. Upon entering the house, villagers found the four family members unconscious, sparking panic in the area.
With the help of villagers, all the victims were immediately rushed to the Dumra Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment. Doctors administered first aid, but due to the severity of their condition, they were referred to Sadar Hospital for advanced care.
Meanwhile, the condition of six-year-old Sakshi Kumari continued to deteriorate. Her family hurriedly took her to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.
The deceased child's mother, Aarti, her eight-year-old sister, and grandmother are currently undergoing treatment at Sadar Hospital. The grandmother, Samudri, is in a critical condition and has been admitted to the hospital's ICU.
Doctors treating the family have preliminarily suspected food poisoning. However, they clarified that the exact cause of the illness and the child's death would only be confirmed following a medical investigation.
"Family members stated that everyone fell ill after consuming the Sawan prasad. The cause of the girl's death will only be known after the post-mortem report is received,” said Dr. Kunal Shankar, Sadar Hospital.