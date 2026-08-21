ETV Bharat / state

Six-Year-Old Girl Dies After Eating 'Sawan Prasad' In Bihar's Sitamarhi, Three Other Family Members Hospitalised

Sitamarhi: A six-year-old girl, whose condition had deteriorated earlier after consuming prasad, died, while three of her family members are receiving treatment at the hospital for food poisoning in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district.

The incident came to light in Paroha village, under the jurisdiction of the Dumra police station, where four members of the same family fell ill after consuming prasad from Sawan puja.

Villagers said on Wednesday night, the family attended a Sawan puja in the neighbourhood. After the rituals, all members consumed kheer (rice pudding). Following the meal, Samudri Devi, her daughter-in-law Aarti Devi, 26, and two children, Priya, 8, and Sakshi, 6, returned home and went to sleep.

On Thursday morning, neighbours grew suspicious when no family member emerged from the house for an extended period. They called out but received no response from inside. Upon entering the house, villagers found the four family members unconscious, sparking panic in the area.

With the help of villagers, all the victims were immediately rushed to the Dumra Primary Health Centre (PHC) for treatment. Doctors administered first aid, but due to the severity of their condition, they were referred to Sadar Hospital for advanced care.