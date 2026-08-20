ETV Bharat / state

Six-Year-Old Dies After Being Slapped By Teacher At School In AP's Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: A six-year-old boy collapsed in the classroom and died after being slapped by his teacher for not completing his homework on Thursday at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The deceased, Pranay Teja, was an LKG student at a private school in One Town. The CCTV footage from the classroom shows the teacher reprimanding Pranay for not doing his homework. The teacher then slaps him on his cheek and seconds later Pranay collapses. Pranay was rushed to a hospital but it was too late as doctors declared him brought dead. The body was taken to King George Hospital for postmortem.

Irked over the incident, Pranay's parents and relatives staged a protest at King George Hospital. They said the CCTV footage shows Pranay being slapped by his teacher which led to his demise. Pranay's parents and others demand stringent

They demanded strict action against the teacher who attacked Pranay and demanded to increase monitoring of safety of students in private schools. According to the family, Pranay left home on Thursday morning in what appeared to be in good health. His father said Pranay had himself insisted on going to school on the day.