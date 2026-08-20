Six-Year-Old Dies After Being Slapped By Teacher At School In AP's Visakhapatnam
CCTV footage from classroom shows the teacher reprimanding Pranay for not doing homework. The teacher then slaps him and seconds later Pranay collapses.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Visakhapatnam: A six-year-old boy collapsed in the classroom and died after being slapped by his teacher for not completing his homework on Thursday at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
The deceased, Pranay Teja, was an LKG student at a private school in One Town. The CCTV footage from the classroom shows the teacher reprimanding Pranay for not doing his homework. The teacher then slaps him on his cheek and seconds later Pranay collapses. Pranay was rushed to a hospital but it was too late as doctors declared him brought dead. The body was taken to King George Hospital for postmortem.
Irked over the incident, Pranay's parents and relatives staged a protest at King George Hospital. They said the CCTV footage shows Pranay being slapped by his teacher which led to his demise. Pranay's parents and others demand stringent
They demanded strict action against the teacher who attacked Pranay and demanded to increase monitoring of safety of students in private schools. According to the family, Pranay left home on Thursday morning in what appeared to be in good health. His father said Pranay had himself insisted on going to school on the day.
The father said that at around noon, he received a phone call informing him that something had happened to Pranay, though the call did not come directly from the school. He strongly rejected any suggestion that his son had been unwell before leaving for school. "He was playing happily last night and woke up fine this morning. He didn't have any viral fever or any other health problems," he said.
విశాఖలోని లిటిల్ గార్డెన్ ప్రైవేట్ స్కూల్లో టీచర్ కొట్టడంతో ఆరేళ్ల ప్రణయ్ తేజ్ మృతి చెందటం బాధాకరం. బాధ్యులపై, సంబంధిత స్కూలు యాజమాన్యంపై చట్టప్రకారం చర్యలు తీసుకుంటున్నాం. ప్రణయ్ తేజ్ తల్లిదండ్రులకు నా ప్రగాఢ సంతాపం తెలియజేస్తున్నాను. ధైర్యంగా ఉండండి. మీకు క…— Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) August 20, 2026
A family member said instead of informing the parents, whose phone numbers were available with the class teacher as well as the school authorities, the staff took Pranay to king George Hospital and noted in the admission note that he collapsed while playing on the school grounds. He said the school does not even has a play ground.
Police said that they have registered a case and that the teacher could be taken into custody.
Meanwhile, state Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, in a post on X, assured legal action against the culprits and the school management. "It is heartbreaking that six-year-old Pranay Tej lost his life due to a teacher beating him at Little Garden Private School in Visakhapatnam. We are taking legal action against the culprits and the school management. I convey my deepest condolences to Pranay Tej's parents. Stay strong. The loss you have suffered is irreplaceable by anyone. Our government will stand by you in every possible way," he said.
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