Six Workers From Odisha Stranded In Thailand, Seek State Government Help For Return

Kendrapara: Six workers from Odisha, stuck in Thailand without pay and food, have appealed the Odisha government for help.

The youth, hailing from Rajkanika in Kendrapara district and Chandbali in Bhadrak, had travelled to Thailand in August last year after being promised employment at a plywood manufacturing company. However, they claim that they have not received their salaries for the last several months.

The workers, identified as Yashobant Sahu of Jayanagar panchayat in Rajkanika block; Jayant Malik, of Nuagaon, Prashant Raut of Upulai village, Baradia panchayat; Hemant Kumar Behera of Katana Bonia village; Vijay Swain, of Barangkuan village, Baradia panchayat, and Manoranjan Sahu, of Kaudiapal village, Chandbali block, Bhadrak, in a video message said in August, 2025, Om Prakash and Jayaprakash from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh had promised the job in Thailand for a remuneration of Rs 25,000 per month.