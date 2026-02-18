Six Workers From Odisha Stranded In Thailand, Seek State Government Help For Return
The workers were sent to Thailand to work at a plywood firm. However, they have not been paid for the last several months.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
Kendrapara: Six workers from Odisha, stuck in Thailand without pay and food, have appealed the Odisha government for help.
The youth, hailing from Rajkanika in Kendrapara district and Chandbali in Bhadrak, had travelled to Thailand in August last year after being promised employment at a plywood manufacturing company. However, they claim that they have not received their salaries for the last several months.
The workers, identified as Yashobant Sahu of Jayanagar panchayat in Rajkanika block; Jayant Malik, of Nuagaon, Prashant Raut of Upulai village, Baradia panchayat; Hemant Kumar Behera of Katana Bonia village; Vijay Swain, of Barangkuan village, Baradia panchayat, and Manoranjan Sahu, of Kaudiapal village, Chandbali block, Bhadrak, in a video message said in August, 2025, Om Prakash and Jayaprakash from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh had promised the job in Thailand for a remuneration of Rs 25,000 per month.
The youth, who went to Thailand on tourist visa, were paid a fixed amount for three months. However, the employer stopped their salaries and also confiscated their passports. The youth said they have not been fed for the last several days. The youth said they are hungry and have run out of money.
Yashobant's wife Minati said her father-in-law, mother-in-law and three children have not eaten since they came across the distressing video. She said her family has run out of money and is in dire straits. Similar is the plight of Prashant's family which is waiting for his safe return home.
Divisional Labour Commissioner Pradeep Mohanty said he has apprised the state government about the workers. "Efforts are on contact the Indian embassy in Thailand to bring the workers back," he said.
