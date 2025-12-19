ETV Bharat / state

Six Workers From Bihar Killed As Water Tank Collapses At Under-Construction Factory In Maharashtra's Nagpur

Nagpur: As many as six workers from Bihar were killed after a water tank at an under-construction solar panel factory collapsed at Butibori Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Nagpur on Friday.

Police said nine workers were critically injured in the mishap and have been admitted to a private hospital at Butibori. Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar said 15 to 20 workers were present at the site when the mishap occurred. He said police and rescue personnel are scanning the mishap site to ensure no one is trapped under the debris.

Police said construction of the solar panel factory had started in October. Four water tanks were constructed on the factory premises. One of the water tanks collapsed and as millions of litres of water gushed out, 10 to 15 workers who were working at the site at the time were caught in the deluge.