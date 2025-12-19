Six Workers From Bihar Killed As Water Tank Collapses At Under-Construction Factory In Maharashtra's Nagpur
At least nine workers were critically injured in the mishap which occurred as one of the four water tanks at the site collapsed on them.
Published : December 19, 2025 at 7:54 PM IST
Nagpur: As many as six workers from Bihar were killed after a water tank at an under-construction solar panel factory collapsed at Butibori Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Nagpur on Friday.
Police said nine workers were critically injured in the mishap and have been admitted to a private hospital at Butibori. Nagpur Rural Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar said 15 to 20 workers were present at the site when the mishap occurred. He said police and rescue personnel are scanning the mishap site to ensure no one is trapped under the debris.
Police said construction of the solar panel factory had started in October. Four water tanks were constructed on the factory premises. One of the water tanks collapsed and as millions of litres of water gushed out, 10 to 15 workers who were working at the site at the time were caught in the deluge.
Firefighters worked tirelessly to extricate trapped workers from the wreckage, using cutting tools and cranes amid clouds of dust. Police evacuated the entire premises to secure the area and prevent further risks, cordoning off the site for investigation.
Police said construction was underway near the water tank. "When the tank collapsed, the workers at the site were thrown away. The materials at the site were also swept away," Poddar said.
The deceased were identified as Arvind Kumar Thakur (28) of Champaran, Ashok Kanchan Patel (42) of Paharpur, Ajay Rajeshwar Paswan (26) of Muzaffarpur, Sudhanshu Kumar Nageshwar Sahani (36) of Muzaffarpur, Bullet Kumar Indrajit Shah (30) of Mishrauli, Suhani, West Champaran (Bihar) and Shamim Ansari (42) of Muzaffarpur.
