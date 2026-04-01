ETV Bharat / state

Six Women Workers Killed As Truck Hits Pick-Up Van In Maharashtra's Jalna

Jalna: As many as six women workers were killed after a truck collided with a pick-up van they were travelling at Kadwanchi area along the Samruddhi Expressway near Jalna in Maharashtra.

Around seven persons were injured in the mishap. Police said a truck heading towards Mumbai from Nagpur rammed into the pick-up van carrying the workers from behind. The workers were engaged in construction of a portion of Samruddhi Expressway.

While six women workers died on the spot, the injured individuals were rushed to the Jalna Government General Hospital for treatment. On being informed, Jalna Police and the Samruddhi Highway Police immediately rushed to the accident spot and initiated rescue operations with the assistance of locals.

Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar visited the Jalna Government General Hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured. He held discussions with District Civil Surgeon Dr Rajendra Patil and issued instructions to provide the best medical assistance to the injured.