Six Women Workers Killed As Truck Hits Pick-Up Van In Maharashtra's Jalna
The workers were engaged in construction of a portion of Samruddhi Expressway. Around seven workers were injured in the mishap.
Published : April 1, 2026 at 9:30 PM IST
Jalna: As many as six women workers were killed after a truck collided with a pick-up van they were travelling at Kadwanchi area along the Samruddhi Expressway near Jalna in Maharashtra.
Around seven persons were injured in the mishap. Police said a truck heading towards Mumbai from Nagpur rammed into the pick-up van carrying the workers from behind. The workers were engaged in construction of a portion of Samruddhi Expressway.
While six women workers died on the spot, the injured individuals were rushed to the Jalna Government General Hospital for treatment. On being informed, Jalna Police and the Samruddhi Highway Police immediately rushed to the accident spot and initiated rescue operations with the assistance of locals.
Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar visited the Jalna Government General Hospital and inquired about the condition of the injured. He held discussions with District Civil Surgeon Dr Rajendra Patil and issued instructions to provide the best medical assistance to the injured.
Khotkar said arrangements would be made for additional doctors and blood supplies should the need arise for those critically injured in the mishap. The legislator said he would hold discussions with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister to ensure that financial assistance is provided to the families of the deceased.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased. In a a post on X, he said, "The incident in which 8 people lost their lives in an accident on the Jalna-Nagpur highway is extremely tragic. I pay heartfelt tribute to them. We share in the grief of their families. Those who were injured in this incident have been immediately admitted to the hospital, and the local administration is coordinating efforts".
जालनानजीक समृद्धी महामार्गावर झालेल्या एका अपघातात 8 जणांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आहे. मी त्यांना भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 1, 2026
या घटनेत जे लोक जखमी झाले त्यांना तातडीने रुग्णालयात दाखल करण्यात आले आहे आणि…
He added, "The District Collector and Superintendent of Police are personally present at the scene. I pray at the feet of God that the condition of the injured improves soon. The state government will provide financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees to the heirs of the deceased in this accident".
Police have registered a case and initiated probe into the mishap.
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