Three Killed, Six Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Rajasthan's Udaipur
The mishap occurred after a trailer collided head-on with a tanker and overturned on the opposite lane hitting four vehicles.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 8:53 PM IST
Udaipur: As many as three persons were killed while six others sustained critical injuries in a multi-vehicle collision near Pir Bavji on the Pindwara National Highway under Gogunda police station of Udaipur district.
According to eyewitnesses, a trailer loaded with stones coming from Pindwara collided head-on with a tanker. As a result of the collision, the trailer overturned into the opposite lane, hitting three cars and another vehicle coming from behind.
One car was completely damaged in the accident. BJP Udaipur Rural District President Pushkarlal Teli, who was present at the spot, said several persons were trapped in their vehicles after the accident. Those trapped in various vehicles were rescued with the help of locals and the police.
Those who sustained injuries in the mishap were rushed to a nearby hospital. The accident caused a long traffic jam on the highway, which took considerable time to clear. Police used a crane to remove the damaged vehicles from the road to restore traffic. Police are currently investigating the incident and trying to determine its exact cause.
Earlier, as many as seven persons were injured after the bus in which they were travelling overturned at a farm on Ramnagar-Haldwani motorway in Uttarakhand's Nainital.
The mishap occurred in Dhamola area under Kaladhungi police station. Police said several other passengers onboard the bus which was on its way to Haldwani from Ramnagar were injured in the accident.
The bus was carrying over 35 passengers some of whom were standing in the vehicle. Eyewitnesses said, as the bus reached Dhamola, a car plying ahead of it applied emergency brakes to save a dog. The driver of the bus also braked to avoid hitting the car. But as the bus was travelling at a high speed, it lost balance and overturned in a roadside field.
Also Read