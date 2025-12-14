ETV Bharat / state

Three Killed, Six Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Rajasthan's Udaipur

Udaipur: As many as three persons were killed while six others sustained critical injuries in a multi-vehicle collision near Pir Bavji on the Pindwara National Highway under Gogunda police station of Udaipur district.

According to eyewitnesses, a trailer loaded with stones coming from Pindwara collided head-on with a tanker. As a result of the collision, the trailer overturned into the opposite lane, hitting three cars and another vehicle coming from behind.

One car was completely damaged in the accident. BJP Udaipur Rural District President Pushkarlal Teli, who was present at the spot, said several persons were trapped in their vehicles after the accident. Those trapped in various vehicles were rescued with the help of locals and the police.

Those who sustained injuries in the mishap were rushed to a nearby hospital. The accident caused a long traffic jam on the highway, which took considerable time to clear. Police used a crane to remove the damaged vehicles from the road to restore traffic. Police are currently investigating the incident and trying to determine its exact cause.