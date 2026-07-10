ETV Bharat / state

Six To Eight Persons Injured As BEST Bus Rams Into 14 Vehicles In Mumbai's Andheri Area

Mumbai: A bus of the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking rammed into 14 vehicles in Mumbai's Andheri area on Friday afternoon, leaving six to eight persons injured, officials said. This is the second major accident involving a BEST bus hired on wet lease model, in which the driver is provided and maintenance cost is borne by the private operator.

A BEST spokesperson said the accident occurred on the southbound carriageway of the arterial SV Road near Andheri subway around 4.15 pm when the bus, operating on Route 242 from Millat Nagar to Andheri Bus Station (West), was taking a right turn from Caesar Road.

The bus collided with nine autorickshaws, four private cars and a three-wheeler tempo after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, officials said.

The injured were rushed to civic-run Cooper Hospital and some private hospitals, they said, adding the exact number and medical condition were yet to be ascertained.