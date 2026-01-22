ETV Bharat / state

Six To 16: Odisha Becomes Synonymous With Hockey And Its Growth In Last One Decade

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's presence in the Men's Hockey was modest, but impactful when the Men's Hockey India League when it first started in 2013.

Six players from the state featured in the League's inaugural season. Now, 13 years later, as the Men's Hero HIL 2025-26 unfolds, the number has nearly tripled. This season, 16 players from Odisha are part of the league, translating to a 166.7 per cent increase compared to the inaugural edition.

Beyond the numbers, it reflects the steady transformation of Odisha into one of India's most reliable production lines. Back in 2013, Amit Rohidas, Stanli Minz, Arvind Kujur, Sushant Tirkey, Suresh Toppo, and Birendra Lakra from Odisha were part of the HIL. At the time, they were exceptions rather than the norm, familiar names to domestic hockey followers, but far from symbols of a statewide system.

Moreover, they were competing at a time when the League itself was finding its feet. For many of them, simply sharing the field with global stars was a breakthrough. Now, 13 years later, Odisha's players are no longer just fringe participants. They are spread across franchises, embedded in starting line-ups, and trusted in key roles.