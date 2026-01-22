Six To 16: Odisha Becomes Synonymous With Hockey And Its Growth In Last One Decade
While six players featured in HIL's inaugural season in 2013, the number has now nearly tripled to 16 this season.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 3:12 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha's presence in the Men's Hockey was modest, but impactful when the Men's Hockey India League when it first started in 2013.
Six players from the state featured in the League's inaugural season. Now, 13 years later, as the Men's Hero HIL 2025-26 unfolds, the number has nearly tripled. This season, 16 players from Odisha are part of the league, translating to a 166.7 per cent increase compared to the inaugural edition.
Beyond the numbers, it reflects the steady transformation of Odisha into one of India's most reliable production lines. Back in 2013, Amit Rohidas, Stanli Minz, Arvind Kujur, Sushant Tirkey, Suresh Toppo, and Birendra Lakra from Odisha were part of the HIL. At the time, they were exceptions rather than the norm, familiar names to domestic hockey followers, but far from symbols of a statewide system.
Moreover, they were competing at a time when the League itself was finding its feet. For many of them, simply sharing the field with global stars was a breakthrough. Now, 13 years later, Odisha's players are no longer just fringe participants. They are spread across franchises, embedded in starting line-ups, and trusted in key roles.
Amit Rohidas remains the only player to feature in both the maiden edition of the league and the ongoing season. From a young defender finding his feet in 2013 to a seasoned international player anchoring the backline for the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in 2025-26, his career traces the same upward curve as his home state's hockey fortunes.
Also, the surge from six to 16 players has not happened by chance. In fact, over the last decade, Odisha has invested heavily in grassroots development through district- and block-level competitions, high-performance centres, and the state-run academy system.
The state has also built infrastructure with international-standard venues in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, and has given consistent exposure by hosting World Cups, Pro League, and other international tournaments. For young players from Sundargarh, Simdega-border villages, and tribal belts, hockey is no longer just tradition, it is aspiration, a viable professional pathway and identity.
Where earlier generations relied on standout performances in national championships to get noticed, today's players are groomed through structured systems, sports hostels, and elite junior tournaments, and where Odisha once contributed individuals, it now contributes systems.
