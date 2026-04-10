Six Teachers But Eight Students: Stark Contrast Highlights Schooling Imbalance In Telangana
Headmaster says out of 36 students in Toorpugudem village, 18 are studying in nearby Adarsha School and 10 are enrolled in schools outside village.
Published : April 10, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST
Tungaturthi: A striking imbalance in the education system has come to light at the Zilla Parishad High School in Toorpugudem village in Telangana, where six teachers are assigned to teach just eight students. The school, located in Tungaturthi Mandal, presents a rare reversal of the usual problems faced by government institutions, including overcrowded classrooms and teacher shortages.
The school registers an unusually low enrollment with only one student in Class 6, two in Class 7, three in Class 8, and two in Class 9. Despite the presence of six teachers who attend regularly, student attendance remains a major concern. During a recent morning assembly, only three students were present, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of resource utilisation.
Headmaster Venkat Reddy explained that Toorpugudem village has 36 students eligible for Classes 6 to 10. However, 18 of them are enrolled in a nearby Adarsha School, while another 10 are pursuing education in different institutions outside the village. This migration has left the local government school with minimal enrollment.
In sharp contrast, the PM Shri Primary School Polumalla in Maddirala Mandal faces the opposite challenge. There, just four teachers are responsible for handling as many as 97 students, putting immense pressure on staff and affecting the quality of education.
Such disparities are not isolated incidents but reflect a broader systemic issue across the state. While some schools struggle with surplus staff and declining student numbers, others are burdened with overcrowded classrooms and inadequate teaching resources.
Education experts and local residents are now urging authorities to rationalise teacher deployment and ensure a balanced teacher-student ratio. Many hope that corrective measures will be implemented in the upcoming academic year to address these inequalities and improve learning outcomes across government schools.
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