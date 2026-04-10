ETV Bharat / state

Six Teachers But Eight Students: Stark Contrast Highlights Schooling Imbalance In Telangana

Headmaster says out of 36 students in Toorpugudem village, 18 are studying in nearby Adarsha School and 10 are enrolled in schools outside village.

Six Teachers, Just Eight Students: Stark Contrast Highlights Schooling Imbalance In Telangana
Three students attending the morning assembly (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 10, 2026 at 12:21 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Tungaturthi: A striking imbalance in the education system has come to light at the Zilla Parishad High School in Toorpugudem village in Telangana, where six teachers are assigned to teach just eight students. The school, located in Tungaturthi Mandal, presents a rare reversal of the usual problems faced by government institutions, including overcrowded classrooms and teacher shortages.

The school registers an unusually low enrollment with only one student in Class 6, two in Class 7, three in Class 8, and two in Class 9. Despite the presence of six teachers who attend regularly, student attendance remains a major concern. During a recent morning assembly, only three students were present, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of resource utilisation.

Headmaster Venkat Reddy explained that Toorpugudem village has 36 students eligible for Classes 6 to 10. However, 18 of them are enrolled in a nearby Adarsha School, while another 10 are pursuing education in different institutions outside the village. This migration has left the local government school with minimal enrollment.

In sharp contrast, the PM Shri Primary School Polumalla in Maddirala Mandal faces the opposite challenge. There, just four teachers are responsible for handling as many as 97 students, putting immense pressure on staff and affecting the quality of education.

Such disparities are not isolated incidents but reflect a broader systemic issue across the state. While some schools struggle with surplus staff and declining student numbers, others are burdened with overcrowded classrooms and inadequate teaching resources.

Education experts and local residents are now urging authorities to rationalise teacher deployment and ensure a balanced teacher-student ratio. Many hope that corrective measures will be implemented in the upcoming academic year to address these inequalities and improve learning outcomes across government schools.

Also Read

  1. Heavy School Bags Are Causing Everything From Poor Posture To Curved Spines In Children, Warn Specialists
  2. No Road To Education: Bihar School Forces Students To Trek Through Fields For Decades

TAGGED:

SCHOOLING IMBALANCE
ZILLA PARISHAD HIGH SCHOOL
TEACHER STUDENT RATIO
TELANGANA SCHOOL IMBALANCE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.