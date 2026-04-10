ETV Bharat / state

Six Teachers But Eight Students: Stark Contrast Highlights Schooling Imbalance In Telangana

Tungaturthi: A striking imbalance in the education system has come to light at the Zilla Parishad High School in Toorpugudem village in Telangana, where six teachers are assigned to teach just eight students. The school, located in Tungaturthi Mandal, presents a rare reversal of the usual problems faced by government institutions, including overcrowded classrooms and teacher shortages.

The school registers an unusually low enrollment with only one student in Class 6, two in Class 7, three in Class 8, and two in Class 9. Despite the presence of six teachers who attend regularly, student attendance remains a major concern. During a recent morning assembly, only three students were present, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of resource utilisation.

Headmaster Venkat Reddy explained that Toorpugudem village has 36 students eligible for Classes 6 to 10. However, 18 of them are enrolled in a nearby Adarsha School, while another 10 are pursuing education in different institutions outside the village. This migration has left the local government school with minimal enrollment.