ETV Bharat / state

Six Students Die During Ganesh Immersion in Sangareddy District

Sangareddy: Six students died while participating in a Ganesh immersion procession in Peddakanjarla village, under the limits of the Patancheru Police Station in Sangareddy district.

Six individuals accidentally fell into the Neredu Cheruvu (tank) while taking part in the procession to immerse the village's Vinayaka idol. Villagers responded immediately, retrieving those who had gone under and rushing them to the hospital; however, doctors confirmed that they had already passed away.

The deceased have been identified as Narasimha (21), Teja (17), Siddhartha (17), Ganesh (18), Sumanth Reddy (17), and Uday Kiran (22).