Six Students Die During Ganesh Immersion in Sangareddy District
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the incident and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Sangareddy: Six students died while participating in a Ganesh immersion procession in Peddakanjarla village, under the limits of the Patancheru Police Station in Sangareddy district.
Six individuals accidentally fell into the Neredu Cheruvu (tank) while taking part in the procession to immerse the village's Vinayaka idol. Villagers responded immediately, retrieving those who had gone under and rushing them to the hospital; however, doctors confirmed that they had already passed away.
The deceased have been identified as Narasimha (21), Teja (17), Siddhartha (17), Ganesh (18), Sumanth Reddy (17), and Uday Kiran (22).
CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed deep shock over the incident and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.
He directed the district administration to provide support to the affected families. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to ensure that adequate safety precautions are taken everywhere during Ganesh immersion activities.
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