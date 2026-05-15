Six Ramanathaswamy Temple Employees Suspended Over Laddu Prasadam Fraud
They allegedly manufactured laddus without the knowledge of temple authorities and sold them to devotees by passing them off as genuine prasadam.
Published : May 15, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Ramanathapuram: Six employees of the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram have been suspended by the temple administration on charges of duping devotees by selling them "fake" laddu prasadam by passing them off as original.
An inquiry has revealed that the accused had procured raw materials in bulk from external sources to illegally manufacture laddus, which were then sold to devotees through the temple's counters.
Among the six accused is Junior Assistant K. Panchamoorthy, who has emerged as the prime accused. The alleged fraud, which also involved the unauthorised sale of 'free laddus', amounted to over Rs 3.4 crore.
The fraud in the house of God came to light when the temple's Joint Commissioner, Chellathurai, in March 2026 conducted a surprise audit of the accounts related to the production and distribution of the laddu prasadam. The audit unearthed various irregularities and fraudulent activities.
The temple administration has been directly managing the sale of prasadam (sacred food offerings) since 2019. During the 2023–24 financial year, a scheme to provide free laddu prasadam to devotees daily was introduced.
It was discovered that Panchamoorthy, who had served as the officer-in-charge of prasadam production and sales since the inception of the free laddu scheme, had been fraudulently reducing the number of laddus intended for free daily distribution to devotees. He then illegally sold these diverted laddus through various stalls to generate personal profit.
Following this discovery, a thorough inquiry was conducted, which confirmed that a group of employees, led by Panchamoorthy, had committed a massive fraud. The probe revealed that they had procured raw materials in bulk from external sources to illegally manufacture laddus, which were then sold to devotees through the temple's counters.
Consequently, it was established that between 2023 and February 2026, a total of 11,40,000 laddus were illegally manufactured and sold to devotees through the counters. This fraudulent activity resulted in a financial misappropriation amounting to Rs 3,40 crore.
Temple Joint Commissioner Chellathurai has issued orders suspending all six individuals involved in this fraud. Apart from Panchamoorthy, the other accused are Junior Assistants Lavanya and Ambika, Ticket Seller Selvi, and Attendants Sivaneswari and Vikram.