ETV Bharat / state

Six Ramanathaswamy Temple Employees Suspended Over Laddu Prasadam Fraud

Ramanathapuram: Six employees of the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Rameswaram have been suspended by the temple administration on charges of duping devotees by selling them "fake" laddu prasadam by passing them off as original.

An inquiry has revealed that the accused had procured raw materials in bulk from external sources to illegally manufacture laddus, which were then sold to devotees through the temple's counters.

Among the six accused is Junior Assistant K. Panchamoorthy, who has emerged as the prime accused. The alleged fraud, which also involved the unauthorised sale of 'free laddus', amounted to over Rs 3.4 crore.

The fraud in the house of God came to light when the temple's Joint Commissioner, Chellathurai, in March 2026 conducted a surprise audit of the accounts related to the production and distribution of the laddu prasadam. The audit unearthed various irregularities and fraudulent activities.

The temple administration has been directly managing the sale of prasadam (sacred food offerings) since 2019. During the 2023–24 financial year, a scheme to provide free laddu prasadam to devotees daily was introduced.