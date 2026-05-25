ETV Bharat / state

Six Policemen Suspended Over Gelatin Sticks Recovery Before PM Modi's Bengaluru Visit

Bengaluru: Six policemen have been suspended on charges of dereliction of duty following the recovery of gelatin sticks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Art of Living Centre on the outskirts of the city on May 10. Bengaluru South district Superintendent of Police R Srinivas Gowda suspended a sub-inspector, an assistant sub-inspector and four constables.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bengaluru on Sunday (May 10) to attend a programme at the Art of Living Centre on Kanakapura Road. Two hours before his arrival, a suspicious box was found near Vaderahalli Gate in Bengaluru South Taluk at around 9 am. A constable posted for security had noticed the box lying on the side of the road.

As soon as the news was received, the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot, inspected it and found two gelatin sticks, four sandalwood sticks, a matchbox and two batteries. The police, who immediately seized the explosives, subjected the entire route to another intensive inspection before the Prime Minister arrived.