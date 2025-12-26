Six Policemen Injured In Stone-Pelting Near Religious Site In Rajasthan's Chomu, Internet Curbs Imposed
Officials said the incident occurred around 3 AM on Friday near Chomu bus stand after a dispute over the removal of stones near a mosque.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 1:12 PM IST
Jaipur: Tension ran high in Chomu town in Rajasthan's Jaipur district early Friday after a dispute escalated into stone-pelting, leaving several police personnel injured. At least six policemen have been admitted to the hospital. Several police vehicles were also damaged during the stone-pelting, officials said.
As violence continued, Police used tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control.
In view of the situation, the district administration imposed restrictions on communication services. Internet services have been suspended in Chomu from 7 AM on Friday till Saturday morning. In addition, WhatsApp services and bulk messaging services have also been suspended to prevent possible spread of rumours.
According to officials, the incident occurred around 3 AM near the Chomu bus stand following a dispute linked to a religious site. The disagreement reportedly began over the removal of stones placed along the roadside near a mosque.
Police sources said that on Thursday evening, a meeting was held between members of a particular community and the police administration, during which the community agreed to remove the stones voluntarily.
However, after the stones were removed, some people allegedly began installing an iron railing outside the mosque, which triggered fresh tensions.
When police intervened to stop the activity, a group of people allegedly turned violent and started pelting stones at police personnel. At least six policemen were injured, most of them suffering head injuries. The injured personnel were admitted to a nearby hospital, and their condition is stable.
To disperse the crowd and prevent further violence, police used mild force and fired tear gas shells. Additional police forces were rushed in from several police stations, including Chomu, Harmada, Vishwakarma, Daulatpura, and Murli Pura.
Teams from Special Task Force and riot control units were also deployed, and the entire town eventually came under a thick blanket of security.
Senior officers, including Jaipur West DCP Hanuman Prasad Meena, Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Dr Rajiv Pachar, and Special Commissioner (Operations) Rahul Prakash, reached the spot to monitor the situation. By morning, police conducted a flag march to restore public confidence and maintain law and order.
A senior police official informed that situation is currently peaceful and under control. A search operation has been launched to identify those involved in the stone-pelting.
Speaking to media, Jaipur Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Dr Rajiv Pachar said, "A dispute erupted over the removal of stones near a religious site close to the Chomu bus stand. Following this, members of a particular community began pelting stones. After information about the incident was received, additional police forces were deployed from Chomu, Harmada, Vishwakarma, Daulatpura and Murli Pura police stations. The Special Task Force and riot control units were also deployed. Around half a dozen police personnel were injured in the stone-pelting incident. The injured police officers have been admitted to a hospital for treatment."
Authorities have appealed to residents to maintain peace and harmony, warning that any attempt to disturb law and order will not be tolerated.