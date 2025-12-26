ETV Bharat / state

Six Policemen Injured In Stone-Pelting Near Religious Site In Rajasthan's Chomu, Internet Curbs Imposed

Jaipur: Tension ran high in Chomu town in Rajasthan's Jaipur district early Friday after a dispute escalated into stone-pelting, leaving several police personnel injured. At least six policemen have been admitted to the hospital. Several police vehicles were also damaged during the stone-pelting, officials said.

As violence continued, Police used tear gas shells to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control.

In view of the situation, the district administration imposed restrictions on communication services. Internet services have been suspended in Chomu from 7 AM on Friday till Saturday morning. In addition, WhatsApp services and bulk messaging services have also been suspended to prevent possible spread of rumours.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 3 AM near the Chomu bus stand following a dispute linked to a religious site. The disagreement reportedly began over the removal of stones placed along the roadside near a mosque.

Police sources said that on Thursday evening, a meeting was held between members of a particular community and the police administration, during which the community agreed to remove the stones voluntarily.

However, after the stones were removed, some people allegedly began installing an iron railing outside the mosque, which triggered fresh tensions.

When police intervened to stop the activity, a group of people allegedly turned violent and started pelting stones at police personnel. At least six policemen were injured, most of them suffering head injuries. The injured personnel were admitted to a nearby hospital, and their condition is stable.