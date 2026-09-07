ETV Bharat / state

Six Pilgrims Killed, 25 Injured As Pickup Van Overturns After Being Hit By Canter Truck In Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Baghpat: At least six pilgrims, including a minor girl, were killed while over two dozen people sustained critical injuries after a pickup van carrying them was hit by a mini-truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) here in Uttar Pradesh.

The accident occurred late Sunday night near the Baragaon toll plaza when the pilgrims, all residents of Budaun, were returning from Bagar Dham in Rajasthan.

According to sources, residents of Alhapur village in Budaun had travelled to Bagar Dham. While returning at night, a canter truck rammed into their pickup near Baragaon on the Expressway. The pickup van hit the divider and overturned under the impact of the collision. Most of the pilgrims were trapped beneath the vehicle, and the area was soon filled with screams and cries for help.

Receiving information, police rushed to the spot and, with the help of locals and passersby, rescued those trapped under the overturned pickup. However, six persons, including a minor girl, had already succumbed to their injuries. Those with injuries were immediately admitted to Khekra Community Health Center (CHC) and the District Hospital. Some of those in critical condition have been referred to hospitals in Delhi and Meerut.