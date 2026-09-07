Six Pilgrims Killed, 25 Injured As Pickup Van Overturns After Being Hit By Canter Truck In Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat
Screams and desperate cries for help filled the scene as locals, passersby and police rushed to rescue those trapped beneath the overturned vehicle.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 8:45 AM IST
Baghpat: At least six pilgrims, including a minor girl, were killed while over two dozen people sustained critical injuries after a pickup van carrying them was hit by a mini-truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) here in Uttar Pradesh.
The accident occurred late Sunday night near the Baragaon toll plaza when the pilgrims, all residents of Budaun, were returning from Bagar Dham in Rajasthan.
According to sources, residents of Alhapur village in Budaun had travelled to Bagar Dham. While returning at night, a canter truck rammed into their pickup near Baragaon on the Expressway. The pickup van hit the divider and overturned under the impact of the collision. Most of the pilgrims were trapped beneath the vehicle, and the area was soon filled with screams and cries for help.
#baghpatpolice— Baghpat Police (@baghpatpolice) September 6, 2026
अवगत कराना है कि आज दिनांक 06/07.09.2026 की रात्रि लगभग 12:30 बजे डायल-112 के माध्यम से थाना खेकड़ा क्षेत्रान्तर्गत एक वाहन के डिवाइडर से टकराकर अनियंत्रित होकर पलट जाने की सूचना प्राप्त हुई। उक्त वाहन में सवार व्यक्ति राजस्थान से जनपद बदायूं की ओर जा रहे थे। सूचना… pic.twitter.com/jk738GqvZO
Receiving information, police rushed to the spot and, with the help of locals and passersby, rescued those trapped under the overturned pickup. However, six persons, including a minor girl, had already succumbed to their injuries. Those with injuries were immediately admitted to Khekra Community Health Center (CHC) and the District Hospital. Some of those in critical condition have been referred to hospitals in Delhi and Meerut.
Police said a total of 32 persons were traveling in the pickup at the time of the accident.
Following the accident, District Magistrate Asmita Lal and Superintendent of Police (SP) Suraj Kumar Rai reached the District Hospital to take stock of the situation.
Baghpat SP Suraj Kumar Rai said that, so far, only one of the deceased has been identified. He is Rameshwar of Alhapur. "Around 30 persons were injured in the accident, several of whom sustained serious injuries. All the injured were promptly shifted to CHC Khekda, CHC Baghpat, and Baghpat District Hospital for treatment, while some seriously injured individuals have been referred to higher centers for better medical care," he said.
"Also, efforts are on to identify the other deceased victims. The bodies have been sent for post mortem," the official added.
In a post on X, Baghpat Police stated that relatives seeking information regarding the injured and deceased individuals in the accident can contact Baghpat district police on 9454417383.