ETV Bharat / state

Six Of Family Killed, Over 10 Injured As Tractor Falls Off Bridge After Tanker Collision In Karnataka

Six Of Family Killed, Over 10 Injured As Tractor Falls Off Bridge After Tanker Collision In Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

The deceased were identified as Kenchappa (35), Mahantesh (18), Bharat (1), Savita (12), Maresh and Gouramma. They were residents of Yashwanta Nagar in Sandur taluk and Marlayanahalli village in Kudligi taluk.

Koppal: At least six members of the same family were killed and more than 10 others injured after a tractor fell off a bridge following a collision with a tanker lorry on National Highway-50 near the Tungabhadra dam on the border of Karnataka’s Vijayanagar and Koppal districts on Friday.

According to police, the victims were travelling to the Huligemma temple in Koppal when the accident occurred. A tanker lorry allegedly rammed into the tractor from behind, and both vehicles lost control and plunged off the bridge.

More than 10 people sustained injuries in the accident and were shifted to hospitals in Hosapete and Koppal for treatment. The bodies of the deceased were sent to the Hosapete Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Officials said some of the injured are in critical condition and the death toll could rise. S Jahnavi, Superintendent of Police of Vijayanagar district, and KP Murulidhar visited the accident site and the mortuary at Hosapete Government Hospital to inspect the situation. Police personnel and local residents carried out rescue operations at the spot and helped shift the injured to hospitals.