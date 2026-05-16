ETV Bharat / state

Six Of Family Among Seven Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Murder Case In Uttar Pradesh

Ballia: A court here has sentenced seven people, including six members of a family, to life imprisonment for murdering a man over old enmity in 2020, an official of the prosecution department said on Saturday.

Hearing the case on Friday, District and Sessions Judge, Ballia, Anil Kumar Jha, held all the seven accused guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 1,51,000 on each of them, government advocate Sanjeev Singh said.

He said those convicted are Ajay Tiwari of Tandwa village; his sons Alok and Abhay; his brothers Uday Narayan Tiwari, Manish Tiwari, and Amit Tiwari; and Subhash Jaiswal.