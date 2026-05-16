Six Of Family Among Seven Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Murder Case In Uttar Pradesh
District and Sessions Judge, Ballia, Anil Kumar Jha, held all seven accused guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 1,51,000 on each of them
By PTI
Published : May 16, 2026 at 12:19 PM IST
Ballia: A court here has sentenced seven people, including six members of a family, to life imprisonment for murdering a man over old enmity in 2020, an official of the prosecution department said on Saturday.
Hearing the case on Friday, District and Sessions Judge, Ballia, Anil Kumar Jha, held all the seven accused guilty and imposed a fine of Rs 1,51,000 on each of them, government advocate Sanjeev Singh said.
He said those convicted are Ajay Tiwari of Tandwa village; his sons Alok and Abhay; his brothers Uday Narayan Tiwari, Manish Tiwari, and Amit Tiwari; and Subhash Jaiswal.
According to the prosecution, the victim, Surendra Nath Pandey, was attacked by the accused over old enmity on the morning of April 30, 2020, in Tandwa under the Pakri police station area while he was returning home from his fields. When he raised an alarm, Jay Prakash Pandey and Dharmendra Kumar Pandey rushed to help him, but were also assaulted.
While Surendra died in the incident, Jay and Dharmendra sustained injuries. Based on a complaint lodged by Surendra's son, a case was registered against the seven accused. Following the investigation, police filed a charge sheet against all seven in court.
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