ETV Bharat / state

Six Naxals Killed In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur Carried Total Bounty of Rs 27 Lakh

Bijapur: The six Naxalites, who were gunned down in the forests of Kandulnar and Kachlaram villages in remote pockets of Indravati national park area on November 11 in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, have been identified, officials said on Thursday.

A police official said that dreaded Maoist leaders Urmila, wife of senior operative Papa Rao, as well as Buchanna Kudiyam, who had carried a bounty of Rs 8 lakh each, are among the slain Naxalites. The six Naxalites have carried a total bounty of Rs 27 lakh, Bijapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Yadav said in a press conference.

SP Yadav said that a search operation was initiated following inputs about the presence of 50-60 Naxalites in the forests of Kandulnar, Kachalaram, and Gujjakonta in the National Park area.

"While Urmila, Buchanna and four other cadres were neutralised in the gunfight, other senior leaders managed to escape. Four other deceased have been identified as Area Committee Member Jagat Tamo alias Tamo, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh, and platoon members Deve, Bhagat and Mangli Oyam, carrying rewards of Rs 2 lakh each," the SP informed.

From 10 AM on November 11th, intermittent firing occurred between joint teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG) Bijapur, DRG Dantewada, and the Special Task Force (STF) and the Maoists. During the search operation, six bodies and several weapons were recovered from the encounter site, SP Yadav said.

Two INSAS rifles with five magazines (68 rounds), one 9mm carbine with three magazines (22 rounds), one .303 rifle with one magazine (13 rounds), one single-shot rifle, one 12-bore gun (8 rounds), radio sets, scanners, multimeters, hand grenades, safety fuses, explosive material, Maoist literature, uniforms, medical supplies and other materials were recovered from the spot, the SP informed.

Buchanna was involved in the attacks on the Kongupalli police post in July 2008 and the Nukanpal camp in January 2016, which were foiled due to the promptness of security forces.

“He was allegedly involved in the murder of 20 villagers on suspicion of being police informers, including the murder of the Deputy sarpanch of the Gram Panchayat Chinnakodepal in 2016,” the SP said.