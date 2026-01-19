Six Naxalites With Rs 27 Lakh Rewards Gunned Down In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
Among the deceased are divisional committee member and senior cadre Dilip Vedja, area committee members Madvi Kosa and Lakkhi Madkam and party member Radha Metta.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 6:23 PM IST
Bijapur: Six Naxalites carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 27 lakh have been gunned down in encounters with security forces in the Bijapur area of Chhattisgarh, police said. While two more Maoist cadres were neutralised on Saturday, four Naxalites were killed the day before, police added.
The encounter occurred in the morning in the forested hills of the district's north-western region, where a joint team of security forces has been conducting an anti-Naxalite operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said.
Four Maoists were killed during the same operation on Saturday. They were identified as senior cadre Dilip Vedja, who was a divisional committee member, area committee members Madvi Kosa and Lakkhi Madkam, and party member Radha Metta. All four were active in the National Park Area Committee of the Maoists, Yadav said, adding that the identity of the two Maoists killed on Sunday is yet to be ascertained.
Personnel from the Special Task Force (STF), District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Commando Battalion for Resolute Action(CoBRA), an elite group of the CRPF, were involved in the operation that was launched on Saturday following specific intelligence about the presence of Vedja and other armed cadres in the area.
Six weapons, including an AK-47 rifle, an INSAS rifle, a carbine and a .303 rifle, have been recovered from the encounter sites. Search operations are still underway in the region, the SP said.
With this operation, at least 20 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in the state so far this year. On January 3, a total of 14 Maoists were gunned down in two encounters in seven districts of Bastar, including Bijapur. Last year, 285 Maoists were killed in encounters with security forces. The Centre has set the deadline of March 31, 2026, to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism from the country.
Also Read