Six Naxalites With Rs 27 Lakh Rewards Gunned Down In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Six Naxalites carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 27 lakh have been gunned down in encounters with security forces in the Bijapur area of Chhattisgarh, police said. While two more Maoist cadres were neutralised on Saturday, four Naxalites were killed the day before, police added.

The encounter occurred in the morning in the forested hills of the district's north-western region, where a joint team of security forces has been conducting an anti-Naxalite operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Yadav said.

Four Maoists were killed during the same operation on Saturday. They were identified as senior cadre Dilip Vedja, who was a divisional committee member, area committee members Madvi Kosa and Lakkhi Madkam, and party member Radha Metta. All four were active in the National Park Area Committee of the Maoists, Yadav said, adding that the identity of the two Maoists killed on Sunday is yet to be ascertained.