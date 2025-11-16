ETV Bharat / state

Six Myanmarese Poachers Arrested By Andaman Police, ANC

Port Blair: The Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC) and union territory police in a joint operation arrested six Myanmarese poachers from the remote Tillang Chong island of the archipelago, a senior officer said on Sunday.

The poachers were arrested on Saturday under operation "Castle Bay" and they will be brought to Nancowry police station on November 16 from Tillang Chong Islands for further investigation, the officer said.

Giving details of the operation, the officer said on November 8, the pilot of a Coast Guard Dornier aircraft on routine patrolling noticed an abandoned foreign boat. The pilot immediately alerted the Command, and later IRBN officials posted at Tillang Chong Look-out-Post (LoP) were also alerted.

A joint anti-poaching operation, named operation "Castle Bay", was set in motion after a specific intelligence input indicated the presence of foreign poachers who had escaped into the jungles of Tillang Chong.

Andaman and Nicobar Police DGP Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal told PTI, "The abandoned foreign boat carrying a large quantity of sea cucumber was spotted at the eastern side of Tillang Chong while our LoP is located at the western side. The main challenge was executing the operation through difficult terrain, especially after sunset, he said.

The DGP said, "The team acted swiftly and moved into the remote island region. Drones were also pressed into action, and during intensive search efforts on November 15, six foreign poachers were successfully apprehended. The police and army detachments led the ground action, while the Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard extended strong operational support, ensuring smooth coordination and comprehensive coverage of the area."