ETV Bharat / state

Six Murdered Over Property Dispute In Karnataka's Bhimatheera

The spot where the incident took place ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayapura: Six persons were brutally murdered in Karnataka's Bhimatheera over a property dispute.

Vijayapura police sources said the incident took place at Govindapura village in Chadchana taluk. The victims were attacked with deadly weapons and later shot dead in a gruesome assault that sent shockwaves across the region.

The deceased were identified as Revanasiddappa Nirale, Dundappa Revanasiddappa Nirale, Shivaputra Revanasiddappa Nirale, Chandrashekhar Nirale, Shabbir Nadaf and another person.

Police said the Nirale and Golagi families of the village had been in a long-standing property dispute. A few days ago, a judicial panchayat was held to resolve the dispute. However, it did not work. On Friday, during another judicial panchayat meeting, a group allegedly launched an assault on the Nirale family members using sharp weapons before opening fire at close range.