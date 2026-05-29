Six Murdered Over Property Dispute In Karnataka's Bhimatheera
The victims were attacked with deadly weapons and later shot dead in a gruesome assault that sent shockwaves across the region.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 7:44 PM IST
Vijayapura: Six persons were brutally murdered in Karnataka's Bhimatheera over a property dispute.
Vijayapura police sources said the incident took place at Govindapura village in Chadchana taluk. The victims were attacked with deadly weapons and later shot dead in a gruesome assault that sent shockwaves across the region.
The deceased were identified as Revanasiddappa Nirale, Dundappa Revanasiddappa Nirale, Shivaputra Revanasiddappa Nirale, Chandrashekhar Nirale, Shabbir Nadaf and another person.
Police said the Nirale and Golagi families of the village had been in a long-standing property dispute. A few days ago, a judicial panchayat was held to resolve the dispute. However, it did not work. On Friday, during another judicial panchayat meeting, a group allegedly launched an assault on the Nirale family members using sharp weapons before opening fire at close range.
The sound of gunshots created panic in Govindapura village, forcing residents to rush indoors. Police teams immediately rushed to the spot after receiving information about the murders. Senior police officials visited the crime scene and launched an investigation. Additional police forces have been deployed in the village and surrounding areas to maintain law and order and prevent any retaliatory violence. The bodies were shifted for postmortem examination, while forensic experts collected evidence from the spot. Police suspect that the killings were pre-planned and linked to the deep-rooted land dispute between the two groups.
A massive search operation has been launched to trace the accused. Officials said multiple teams have been formed to identify and arrest those responsible for the massacre. A case has been registered at Chadchana police station.
The brutal killings have once again brought to fore the growing violence linked to property disputes in parts of north Karnataka, particularly in the Bhima river belt region known for recurring factional clashes and criminal rivalry.
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