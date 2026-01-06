ETV Bharat / state

Six-Month Cooling-Off Period Before Divorce Not Mandatory: Gujarat HC

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court stated that the six-month cooling-off period is not mandatory for couples seeking divorce by mutual consent.

It quashed a Family Court order that rejected the divorce petition on the ground that the cooling-off period was not followed, clarifying that if there is no possibility of reconciliation between the couple, the waiting period can be waived off.

The court said that making couples seeking divorce by mutual consent wait for a long period is not in the interest of justice. It observed that where the marital relationship has completely broken down, and there is no possibility of reconciliation, making a couple wait merely for the sake of the process is not right. The purpose of law is not to subject the couple to mental stress, but to deliver justice, it added.

The case involves a couple who got married in 2023. Shortly after the marriage, differences arose between them, and they filed for divorce by mutual consent. However, the Family Court rejected their petition, citing the cooling-off period mandated by law.